JFK Assassination/Bill Gates/Leo Hohmann/Mel Gibson-Joe Rogan backlash/Top 137 ‘Covid Contrarian/Newscum begs for money
Wednesday January 15, 2025 Truth Bomb
JFK Assassination Disclosure Begins? LBJ Men On Tape from 1971 or 1972 Openly Discussing Who Johnson Hired To Kill JFK For "Embarrassing" Him—His Grandson Interviewed In Depth On InfoWars - Oh baby baby - ARTICLE/VIDEO
Bill Gates' Foundation Tax-Exempt Status Faces Court Showdown Amid Vaccine Profit Allegations - THIS IS HUGE. if they allow this criminal maniac 501C tax exemption status then we are royally screwed. I have said for years ALL 501C’s must be ended. I have no doubt they will make Gates another offer he cannot refuse just like they did when they threaten to break up Microsoft back in the 90’s. Soon after that he set up his philanthropic endeavors which were nothing more than a way to fund the globalist agenda…..it is called fascism. Of course Microsoft survived. There is also a documentary at the end of the article if interested in watching - ARTICLE
The war behind the war: What World War III is really being fought over by Leo Hohmann - he is spot on folks - look at all the recent wars….what have they really been about….RESOURCES/MONEY - the primary goal of the UN since day one has been to destroy the US middle class and private property. This is well documented. Communism is the order of the day for the UN. ARTICLE
Medical Industrial Complex Is Running DAMAGE CONTROL Over Mel Gibson's Appearance On The Joe Rogan Show - ARTICLE (there are embedded links in this article that also include some short videos)
The Top 137 ‘Covid Contrarian/Freedom’ Newsletters on Substack by Bill Rice Jr. - this is good resource if you are looking for others to follow and Bill put a ton of work into creating this list - ARTICLE
And now Gavin Newsom is begging the federal government for a huge bail out ($100 billion). He is the reason insurance companies left CA and now he wants a taxpayer bail out? He will then turn around and use that money to implement his Smart City/C40 15 Minute City that he planned and committed to have complete by 2028. Gavin Newsom is a WEF puppet just like Trudeau and many other Democrat leaders. The evidence becomes more obvious by the day that this fire was not natural. And the people in NC are still living in tents in the winter.
THE WAR BEHIND THE WAR: Sun Tsu quotes:
"In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity."
"All warfare is based on deception."
"Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win."
Make no mistake, every other nation wants to abolish the USA and control all the resources. Every foreign tyrant knows that the largest standing army on the planet is the armed US citizen. They cannot risk a shooting war with America. They must corrupt our government, and our government will corrupt our society. Eventually, we will be like Israel when they abandoned their God:
Nahum 3:13 "Look at your troops—they are all weaklings. The gates of your land are wide open to your enemies; fire has consumed the bars of your gates.
So, now Newsom wants a bailout after his policies have literally destroyed the state of California! They need to tell him that there is no money left and that what money he was given, he shouldn’t have given away to all the illegals he decided to let come in or spent on all the DEI and environmental hogwash he has put in place!!