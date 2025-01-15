JFK Assassination Disclosure Begins? LBJ Men On Tape from 1971 or 1972 Openly Discussing Who Johnson Hired To Kill JFK For "Embarrassing" Him—His Grandson Interviewed In Depth On InfoWars - Oh baby baby - ARTICLE/VIDEO

Bill Gates' Foundation Tax-Exempt Status Faces Court Showdown Amid Vaccine Profit Allegations - THIS IS HUGE. if they allow this criminal maniac 501C tax exemption status then we are royally screwed. I have said for years ALL 501C’s must be ended. I have no doubt they will make Gates another offer he cannot refuse just like they did when they threaten to break up Microsoft back in the 90’s. Soon after that he set up his philanthropic endeavors which were nothing more than a way to fund the globalist agenda…..it is called fascism. Of course Microsoft survived. There is also a documentary at the end of the article if interested in watching - ARTICLE

The war behind the war: What World War III is really being fought over by Leo Hohmann - he is spot on folks - look at all the recent wars….what have they really been about….RESOURCES/MONEY - the primary goal of the UN since day one has been to destroy the US middle class and private property. This is well documented. Communism is the order of the day for the UN. ARTICLE

Medical Industrial Complex Is Running DAMAGE CONTROL Over Mel Gibson's Appearance On The Joe Rogan Show - ARTICLE (there are embedded links in this article that also include some short videos)

The Top 137 ‘Covid Contrarian/Freedom’ Newsletters on Substack by Bill Rice Jr. - this is good resource if you are looking for others to follow and Bill put a ton of work into creating this list - ARTICLE

And now Gavin Newsom is begging the federal government for a huge bail out ($100 billion). He is the reason insurance companies left CA and now he wants a taxpayer bail out? He will then turn around and use that money to implement his Smart City/C40 15 Minute City that he planned and committed to have complete by 2028. Gavin Newsom is a WEF puppet just like Trudeau and many other Democrat leaders. The evidence becomes more obvious by the day that this fire was not natural. And the people in NC are still living in tents in the winter.

