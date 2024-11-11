Dr. Mike Yeadon Blows The Lid on COVID 'Vaccine' Injuries - ARTICLE/VIDEO (15 min.)

Dr. Phil shows President Elect Trump some shocking information about Chinese owned land by many of our strategic military bases - 1 min. VIDEO

Elon: cut the WHO budget, the Pandemic Fund, GAVI, USAID, Pandemic Preparedness by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Blue states turning Red? Trump’s Historic Shift Revealed - I have to question of this is a shift or a reduction in election fraud. I have said for years that PA and NJ are only blue because of election fraud. I can only speak about NJ and PA because I spent most of my life in those 2 states and know for a fact that rampant election fraud has been taking place in those 2 states for a long time. But whatever the reason I am glad to see this change - I attended a ZOOM meeting hosted by Gavin Newsom. Aside from the derogatory lies he said on the call he also said there are HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots still not counted. THIS is one of the MO’s for stealing elections. I received this from a dear friend in CA - 15 min. VIDEO (the Trump part is at the beginning)

Is USAID a slush fund, as I noted a few days ago? Of course. USAID laundered money to PR firm to smear GMO activists - ARTICLE

Federal Judge Strikes Down Controversial Immigration Plan: What Happens Next? - ARTICLE

Classes canceled at Harvard, Penn, Columbia over Trump win: 'As a queer, immigrant woman of color,' 'I cannot go' 'about my day' - poor little snowflakes - ARTICLE

