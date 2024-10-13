WHO: Monkeypox Is ‘Side Effect’ of Covid ‘Vaccine’ - if one would have read the side effects posted by the FDA several years back you would have seen that one of the side effects of the COVID bio weapon was an autoimmune blistering disease. I personally do not believe we are seeing monkey pox at all. I believe we are seeing the side affect from the COVID bio weapon and have since they first started talking about monkey pox. I believe they are calling it monkey pox to get yet another jab into your arm. At this point any person for any reason that takes any injection truly needs prayer - ARTICLE

Look at pdf Page 31 of this study on the side effects of the COVID bio weapon. While you are at look at the list. It starts on pdf Page 20 and goes to the end of the report. n

Long List Of Adverse Event Covid Vax 1.06MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

During the debate with Trump, Harris made all the rules and they did not include Trump on the plan. She was caught using pearl earring ear phones. She also got the debate questions, told them what questions they could not ask her and that they were to fact-check Trump but not her. NOW in a supposed spontaneous town hall she is using the teleprompter. This means the audience was picked and given the questions to ask and she had the answers on a teleprompter. This woman is not capable of telling the truth. Everything out of her mouth is a lie. 13 sec. VIDEO

This was written and sent to me by a very reliable source and trusted friend

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was signed on December 8, 1987 by US President Reagan and Soviet Union General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev. Earlier that year, in March, Gorbachev had infuriated the Soviet military by proposing a "Global Zero" policy for INF weapons — a universal ban on all such weapons. The Soviet economy at that time was almost entirely dependent on military spending. Gorbachev, with his reform program of perestroika (restructuring), wanted to change that.

Ronald Reagan was agreeable to a ban on new intermediate-range nuclear weapons, and he and Gorbachev worked out the deal, which allowed for compliance inspections in places that were formerly off-limits and top-secret.

32 years later, on August 2, 2019, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty. Who was President of the United States when that was done?

Within two weeks of that withdrawal, the US announced it was planning to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia, which would have been a violation of the INF. The timing makes it almost a certainty that this was the goal of the US all along.

Despite this, Russia announced at the time that it would continue to honor the terms of the treaty, even after the US withdrew from the treaty, as long as the US did not deploy such weapons in Europe, a pledge made by Russia's President and a pledge that Russia kept.

In October 2019, 5 years ago, after the US moved intermediate range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads into Eastern Europe, Russia announced that it would no longer (voluntarily) adhere to the terms of the INF treaty.

Three months (July 2024), the United States announced plans to deploy intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Germany in 2026. Russia responded by saying it has no plans to deploy any intermediate-range nuclear weapons, but that the aggressive actions of the US has made it necessary for Russia to begin planning a defense.

We're back to the 1980's. We're back to forty years ago. Russia did not initiate this new "arms race".

Weaponizing the California Coastal Commission Against SpaceX & Elon Musk - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share