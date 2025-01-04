Moon Landing fraud/VAERS fraud/COVID fraud/WHO/PREP Act fraud/
Saturday January 4, 2025 Truth Bomb
How We Faked The Moon Landing With Bart Sibrel - 1 hr. 34 min. VIDEO
Brock Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia - My Substack email header has a quote by Brock Chisolm the first head of WHO. Just in case you do not know who this guy is and the real purpose behind the WHO here is a good substack that just came out about him. ARTICLE
VAERS Caught Fraudulently Changing Victims To A Completely Different Victim, Within The Same Report! - ARTICLE
Moderna CEO: "We Never Had Access to the Physical Virus to Design the Product.” - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)
'Operation Sea-Spray': U.S. Gov't Secretly Sprays Deadly Bacteria Cloud on Americans in Bioweapons Experiment. ARTICLE
Breaking: The lawsuit v Pfizer by TX Attorney General, Ken Paxton is dismissed by Sasha Latypova - they want unfettered ability to kill as many of us useless eaters as they can. The PREP Act was due to expire on Dec. 31, 2024 but the head of Biden’s HHS (Xavier Becerra a lawyer) extended the protection for the big pharma/deep state murderers PREP Act until 2029. ARTICLE
PREP Act Empowers Gov't to 'Administer' Drugs, Biological Products, Devices to Citizens in Secret by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE
I watched Mr. Sibrel a couple of years ago…very interesting information! He has his own site as well, from what I remember.
I believe the moon landing was fake.
Looking at it now, I laugh!
Looking forward to the interview Karen, thank you!🌝🌜🌛!
Though I have seen “A funny thing happened…” and listened to other interviews with the director, I have not listened to this Candace interview. Thank you. I am looking forward to it this afternoon.
A couple things really stick in my mind about this issue…
One, Werner von Braun discovered anti gravity in the first satellite launch that circumnavigated the earth so we likely had that technology during the moon landings and have been developing it ever since. I don’t think the aluminum foil craft we’ve all seen was really the craft.😂
Two, Ham radio operators picked up actual unfiltered communications and claimed they heard Armstrong (I think) make note of other craft on a moon crater edge watching them. Notice how quiet he was during the press conference after and how he disappeared from public life when he should have been a superstar.
Three, we know Stanley Kubrick filmed the moon landings for public consumption in a Disney studio but that could have been because they couldn’t dare show what really happened. Photographer Jack White provided all the proof necessary. His website is still up last time I checked.
Four, of course we have never been back (at least publicly) and that would make it seem as though we can’t because we never did but there are military whistleblowers who have claimed we’ve gone there and much farther. Ben Rich, former CEO of Lockheed Martin Skunkworks, is quoted as having said in 1993, “We have the technology to take ET home.”
We could talk about Richard Hoagland’s book Dark Mission, exposing NASA coverups. We could talk about Mark McCandlish and what he saw and diagrammed. We can talk about the Van Allen radiation belts and NASA claiming they “lost” all the telemetry data. Heck I used to have videos of the 9/11 attacks showing anti gravity craft buzzing the towers during that false flag. I haven’t looked for them in 20 years though.
Bottom line is anyone who just blindly accepts the official narrative without knowing at least some of the other issues surrounding it is sound asleep…and missing out on a great, and unsettled, mystery.