How We Faked The Moon Landing With Bart Sibrel - 1 hr. 34 min. VIDEO

Brock Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia - My Substack email header has a quote by Brock Chisolm the first head of WHO. Just in case you do not know who this guy is and the real purpose behind the WHO here is a good substack that just came out about him. ARTICLE

VAERS Caught Fraudulently Changing Victims To A Completely Different Victim, Within The Same Report! - ARTICLE

Moderna CEO: "We Never Had Access to the Physical Virus to Design the Product.” - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

'Operation Sea-Spray': U.S. Gov't Secretly Sprays Deadly Bacteria Cloud on Americans in Bioweapons Experiment. ARTICLE

Breaking: The lawsuit v Pfizer by TX Attorney General, Ken Paxton is dismissed by Sasha Latypova - they want unfettered ability to kill as many of us useless eaters as they can. The PREP Act was due to expire on Dec. 31, 2024 but the head of Biden’s HHS (Xavier Becerra a lawyer) extended the protection for the big pharma/deep state murderers PREP Act until 2029. ARTICLE

PREP Act Empowers Gov't to 'Administer' Drugs, Biological Products, Devices to Citizens in Secret by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share