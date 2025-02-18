Why is This Not Making Headlines? Over $2.7 Trillion in Fraudulent U.S. Government Payments Discovered - I believe when they find out where trillions have gone it will expose a DC scandal like no other in history - Trump KNOWS the kickbacks to the people in our government has been taking place for decades. and believe me they are very nervous - ARTICLE

THE MOST IMPORTANT MOVE TRUMP CAN MAKE NOW: END THE FED & END THE IRS - I have said numerous times: “this country would be much different today if Ron Paul were President for 8 years instead of traitor and usurper Barack Obama” - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Elon Musk is Sherlock Holmes - Movie Trailer Parody featuring Donald Trump's Detective - this is good - Thanks to Charlie S. - 2 min. VIDEO

PRESIDENT'S DAY: The Three Planks To Reestablish American Freedom - be sure to read the part about local property tax and the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto - I have been talking to a legislator in TN about the elimination of local property tax. How many know of Stafford, TX? They eliminated property tax in 1995 - it can be done if there is the will to do it - ARTICLE

BREAKING SCHOOL - What most people do not understand is the US Dept. of Education was created to destroy academic brilliance and love of learning in American children. Dumbed down people are easier to deceive and control. ARTICLE

Penny Schwinn Listed Among University of Florida Admin Allegedly Hired for Unreasonable Salaries by Anti-Trump Ben Sasse - this woman is BAD news. Just ask anyone that knows her reputation in DE, CA, TN, TX, MD. She has been scandal ridden in every state she has ever worked. The people pushing her are the enemies of education and she is one of them. She is a graduate of the Eli Broad Institute……Broad believes that education should be privatized and run like a business (for profit of course). He also was one of the 3 major funders of Common Core State Standards (Gates, Walton, Broad). Trump or whoever chose her made a HUGE mistake - When she came to TN that was her 7th job in 10 years. She caused havoc and chaos wherever she worked - ARTICLE

Breaking: Judge Who Halted Trump’s Temp Spending Freeze, Received Over $100 Million … and this is not the only judge trying to stop Trump’s agenda that is in conflict of interest - ARTICLE

No, Trump Does Not Have to Abide by a Mythical 'Judicial Supremacy' - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for CARING

Share