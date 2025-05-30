The FDA’s Decision to Recommend More mRNA Boosters Is a Grave Mistake for the Health of America - the COVID jab is not safe for anyone ESPECIALLY those that are unhealthy. These shots cause heart disease and cancer so why would you suggest people with heart disease or cancer to take the COVID jab. And look at the list of what they consider unhealthy. It doesn’t leave out a lot children or adults. I can only hope this is just RFK Jr. taking the slow walk to ease people into the goal of ending these bio weapon injections - 33 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO

RFK Jr. Declares War on the Journal Cartel - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there are several snippets from the full interview and the full interview is at the bottom and is 40 min. )

The Great Betrayal: The Battle Against Making America Healthy Again - many states including my own state of Tennessee is pushing legislation to give immunity to these chemical companies the same thing they did in 1986 to big pharma and vaccine injuries. Whenever you have a lot of states pushing the same legislation (ie school choice, agriculture easements) that is a major red flag. It means there is nothing good for the interest of the people motivating these bills. If they are pushing this legislation in your state you need to organize and speak up LOUDLY. ARTICLE

Technocracy and the Internet of Bodies - 5 min. VIDEO

BREAKING: HHS Terminates Moderna’s $766 Million in mRNA Bird Flu Injection Contracts - ARTICLE

Dissecting Deception: A Point-by-point Refutation of Michael Farris’ Article on the “Runaway Convention Myth” by Dr. Joe Wolverton - ARTICLE

Under What Authority? by Lex Greene - I do not share all of the articles from Lex Greene (but they are all great) for obvious reasons but if you like his work and the service of educating Americans on the true original intent of the Constitution (no court case or opinion can change the original intent) he provides to empower Americans and to get all of his great articles please consider $upporting his Substack page so he can continue to spread the word of truth - ARTICLE

Below is a corrected link if you wish to sign up for the Constitutional Sheriff Training for Citizens - just type your information over my information and register. Just as every American should know and understand the original intent of our Constitution they need to understand the power and authority of a Constitutional Sheriff