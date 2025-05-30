Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
1h

TECHNOCRACY AND THE INTERNET OF BODIES:

The "scientific community" is inherently atheist. They believe science is capable of answering all the unanswered questions, ultimately replacing the GOD we simpletons "use to explain life."

"Science" has polluted the entire educational world with "Millions and Billions of Years" philosophies to explain our origins. God did not put all the details into His Word for a reason, and He does not need a "scientist" to make His creation story "COMPLETE!"

If you need to ADD "millions of years" to God's word, you have a problem with God's authority, and those "millions of years" won't bring you any closer to salvation.

"Faith in God" is only blind and stupid from their perspective. But, they exercise more faith every day than most Christians. They BELIEVE in themselves and their technology!

Atheist scientists have been trying to clone and modify the inner workings of animals and humans for many decades. They arrogantly believe science will correct all of God's mistakes.

What's needed for these scientists to succeed in parting people from their humanity is to gain a quorum of lemmings who will give their ALL in exchange for "immortality." We saw this play out during Covid, and most of them have died.

Make no mistake, each of us will live forever. Every human who has died will be resurrected and judged. Whether your physical life is 70 years or 170 years, your spiritual soul will exist forever. And you better make sure your soul is in the hands of the man who hung on that MIDDLE CROSS! Otherwise, your soul will suffer in hell for eternity.

"Do not marvel at this; for an hour is coming, in which all who are in the tombs will hear His voice, and will come forth; those who did the good deeds to a resurrection of life, those who committed the evil deeds to a resurrection of judgment." John 5:28-29

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture