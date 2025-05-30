mRNA Booster/RFK Jr./Immunity for pesticides/Internet of Bodies/Moderna/Convention of States/Lex Greene/Constitutional Sheriff Training for Citizens
Friday May 30, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
The FDA’s Decision to Recommend More mRNA Boosters Is a Grave Mistake for the Health of America - the COVID jab is not safe for anyone ESPECIALLY those that are unhealthy. These shots cause heart disease and cancer so why would you suggest people with heart disease or cancer to take the COVID jab. And look at the list of what they consider unhealthy. It doesn’t leave out a lot children or adults. I can only hope this is just RFK Jr. taking the slow walk to ease people into the goal of ending these bio weapon injections - 33 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO
RFK Jr. Declares War on the Journal Cartel - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there are several snippets from the full interview and the full interview is at the bottom and is 40 min. )
The Great Betrayal: The Battle Against Making America Healthy Again - many states including my own state of Tennessee is pushing legislation to give immunity to these chemical companies the same thing they did in 1986 to big pharma and vaccine injuries. Whenever you have a lot of states pushing the same legislation (ie school choice, agriculture easements) that is a major red flag. It means there is nothing good for the interest of the people motivating these bills. If they are pushing this legislation in your state you need to organize and speak up LOUDLY. ARTICLE
Technocracy and the Internet of Bodies - 5 min. VIDEO
BREAKING: HHS Terminates Moderna’s $766 Million in mRNA Bird Flu Injection Contracts - ARTICLE
Dissecting Deception: A Point-by-point Refutation of Michael Farris’ Article on the “Runaway Convention Myth” by Dr. Joe Wolverton - ARTICLE
Under What Authority? by Lex Greene - I do not share all of the articles from Lex Greene (but they are all great) for obvious reasons but if you like his work and the service of educating Americans on the true original intent of the Constitution (no court case or opinion can change the original intent) he provides to empower Americans and to get all of his great articles please consider $upporting his Substack page so he can continue to spread the word of truth - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Below is a corrected link if you wish to sign up for the Constitutional Sheriff Training for Citizens - just type your information over my information and register. Just as every American should know and understand the original intent of our Constitution they need to understand the power and authority of a Constitutional Sheriff - REGISTRATION
TECHNOCRACY AND THE INTERNET OF BODIES:
The "scientific community" is inherently atheist. They believe science is capable of answering all the unanswered questions, ultimately replacing the GOD we simpletons "use to explain life."
"Science" has polluted the entire educational world with "Millions and Billions of Years" philosophies to explain our origins. God did not put all the details into His Word for a reason, and He does not need a "scientist" to make His creation story "COMPLETE!"
If you need to ADD "millions of years" to God's word, you have a problem with God's authority, and those "millions of years" won't bring you any closer to salvation.
"Faith in God" is only blind and stupid from their perspective. But, they exercise more faith every day than most Christians. They BELIEVE in themselves and their technology!
Atheist scientists have been trying to clone and modify the inner workings of animals and humans for many decades. They arrogantly believe science will correct all of God's mistakes.
What's needed for these scientists to succeed in parting people from their humanity is to gain a quorum of lemmings who will give their ALL in exchange for "immortality." We saw this play out during Covid, and most of them have died.
Make no mistake, each of us will live forever. Every human who has died will be resurrected and judged. Whether your physical life is 70 years or 170 years, your spiritual soul will exist forever. And you better make sure your soul is in the hands of the man who hung on that MIDDLE CROSS! Otherwise, your soul will suffer in hell for eternity.
"Do not marvel at this; for an hour is coming, in which all who are in the tombs will hear His voice, and will come forth; those who did the good deeds to a resurrection of life, those who committed the evil deeds to a resurrection of judgment." John 5:28-29