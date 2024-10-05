MSNBC is carrying the water for the Democrat party - James O’Keefe - 11 min. VIDEO

Trance-Formation of America - I read her book many years ago….it was a real eye opener - you can get it on line as a free PDF - ARTICLE/AUDIO (11 min.)

Independent Candidate Ejected From New York Panel for Heckling Paul Krugman - If there were any real Americans in this room they would all have been standing up and applauding this guy but the room was filled with a bunch of brainwashed cowards - This guy says it like it is and more Americans need to stand up and do the same. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

Is the DoD Attempting a Land Grab for a Lithium Mine Where Hurricane Helene Just Hit in NC? by Rep. Jim Jordan - you betcha they are!!! ARTICLE

Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets Social Media Ablaze. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (19 secs.)

John Kerry's Daughter Says 'First Amendment Terrorists' Must Be 'Federally Executed' - As much as we would like to see these evil people meet their maker understand they leave spawns behind and they are worse than their parents - ARTICLE

Walz promises Muslims 'side-by-side' role with Kamala in White House - ARTICLE

