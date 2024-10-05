MSNBC Democrat shill/Trance-Formation of America/Brain Dead Biden/Traitor John Kerry
Saturday October 5, 2024 Truth Bomb
MSNBC is carrying the water for the Democrat party - James O’Keefe - 11 min. VIDEO
Trance-Formation of America - I read her book many years ago….it was a real eye opener - you can get it on line as a free PDF - ARTICLE/AUDIO (11 min.)
Independent Candidate Ejected From New York Panel for Heckling Paul Krugman - If there were any real Americans in this room they would all have been standing up and applauding this guy but the room was filled with a bunch of brainwashed cowards - This guy says it like it is and more Americans need to stand up and do the same. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
Is the DoD Attempting a Land Grab for a Lithium Mine Where Hurricane Helene Just Hit in NC? by Rep. Jim Jordan - you betcha they are!!! ARTICLE
Biden Was Asked What States in the Storm Zone Need. His Response Sets Social Media Ablaze. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (19 secs.)
John Kerry's Daughter Says 'First Amendment Terrorists' Must Be 'Federally Executed' - As much as we would like to see these evil people meet their maker understand they leave spawns behind and they are worse than their parents - ARTICLE
Walz promises Muslims 'side-by-side' role with Kamala in White House - ARTICLE
FYI this is not an official article by Jim Jordan, but rather by someone who uses his name on a website as “Jim Jordan report”
I don’t mean to discount the contents, as I don’t know if the content is accurate or not
As of October 4,2024 the Blue Ridge Parkway, the country’s most visited national park, has been closed indefinitely! That says it all!
Also, Katrina was a cat 3 & Helene was a cat 4. Tried to post a pic but apparently that’s not allowed