Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
4d

Susan Kokinda is fighting the last war. The Great Reset is an obvious attempt by Western transnational capital to impose the Chinese system they covet so much on the West--and, to satisfy their MIC-Neocon members, to take down China and Russia at their historical moments of demographic weakness. Then impose world government, having reduced world population through war and famine (especially in Africa). The Cabal is far more evil than the Brits. This is my take, anyway.

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Nancy Pickle's avatar
Nancy Pickle
4d

The reason that Christians are getting killed in West Asia is because USrael and Britain have been creating, funding, and training terrorist groups to create death, mayhem, and chaos my entire lifetime.

The reason Muslims are flooding the West is because USraeli wars of choice and aggression are destroying their countries and economies. It is blatantly obvious and really quite simple.

Muslims revere the Mother Mary and consider Jesus to be a respected prophet. Israel bombed the oldest church in Nazareth on Christmas day. But we should fear the baddie Muslims- right.

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