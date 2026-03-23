Egypt was once Christian, and today is about 95% Muslim

Syria was once Christian, and today is about 87% Muslim

Turkey was once Christian (the Byzantine Empire), and today is about 99% Muslim

Jordan was once Christian and today is about 97% Muslim

Iraq was once Christian (the cradle of Assyrian Christianity), and today is about 97% Muslim

If you think this cannot happen to Western countries, you are sorely mistaken.

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