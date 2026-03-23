Muslims come to conquer/Promethian Action/AtlasWorld News/Jon Fleetwood
Monday, March 23, 2026
Egypt was once Christian, and today is about 95% Muslim
Syria was once Christian, and today is about 87% Muslim
Turkey was once Christian (the Byzantine Empire), and today is about 99% Muslim
Jordan was once Christian and today is about 97% Muslim
Iraq was once Christian (the cradle of Assyrian Christianity), and today is about 97% Muslim
If you think this cannot happen to Western countries, you are sorely mistaken.
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Susan Kokinda is fighting the last war. The Great Reset is an obvious attempt by Western transnational capital to impose the Chinese system they covet so much on the West--and, to satisfy their MIC-Neocon members, to take down China and Russia at their historical moments of demographic weakness. Then impose world government, having reduced world population through war and famine (especially in Africa). The Cabal is far more evil than the Brits. This is my take, anyway.
The reason that Christians are getting killed in West Asia is because USrael and Britain have been creating, funding, and training terrorist groups to create death, mayhem, and chaos my entire lifetime.
The reason Muslims are flooding the West is because USraeli wars of choice and aggression are destroying their countries and economies. It is blatantly obvious and really quite simple.
Muslims revere the Mother Mary and consider Jesus to be a respected prophet. Israel bombed the oldest church in Nazareth on Christmas day. But we should fear the baddie Muslims- right.