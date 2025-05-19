Islamic School in PA Gets Millions of Tax Dollars by Alex Newman - So in other words the taxpayers of PA are funding the education of future citizens educated to hate us. They are obviously not being taught US History in this school. Next they will be funding Muslim only cities in PA. The goal of every true Muslim is to conquer not to assimilate. They are taught to hate the infidel which is everyone except the Muslim. The people of PA should be outraged. And funding of these anti-American schools is not limited to PA. But my money says they will probably (s)elect yet another leftist Democrat in PA (election fraud has been rampant in PA for many years). ARTICLE

TN Informer host and co-founder of TN Citizens for State Sovereignty David Vance welcomes Robert Bodisch retired Major General, Texas State Guard as they discuss Epic City a Muslim only city being erected in Texas and the controversy surrounding it. They come to conquer not to assimilate into our culture. There was a time when immigration from the Middle East was almost nonexistent due to a strict limit on immigration from the Middle East. That all changed in 1965 and Senator Ted Kennedy (JFK supported the change as well) was the major proponent of doing away with selective immigration and opening the flood gates. 55 min. VIDEO

Middle East Immigration Timeline

Arab immigration to the United States was significantly impacted by U.S. immigration policies. The first major period of Arab immigration began around 1880, but restrictive immigration policies, such as the Johnson-Reed Quota Act of 1924, nearly halted immigration from the Middle East until 1965.

In 1965, the United States passed new immigration reforms, including the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which abolished the national origins quota system and allowed a new wave of Arabs to immigrate.

This act prioritized family reunification and skilled workers, leading to an increase in Middle Eastern immigration to the United States.

Ted Kennedy's Role in 1965 Act

Ted Kennedy played a significant role in passing the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. As a first-term senator, he championed the rewriting of America's restrictive immigration laws, which were drafted in the 1920s and favored European immigrants while limiting those from other parts of the world. Kennedy argued for the end of the existing quota system and worked to ensure the passage of the bill through Congress. He co-sponsored the bill with President Lyndon B. Johnson and managed it on the Senate floor. Kennedy reassured his fellow senators that the new law would not bring immigrants pouring into America's cities and would not change the ethnic makeup of the country. However, the act led to a significant demographic shift in America, with Latino, black, and Asian Americans set to become the majority by 2042.

Terror-Linked Cleric Calls on U.S., U.K. Muslims to ‘Use Your Citizenship’ to Advance Islam, Shape Western Policy - Statements like this should be enough for immigration from the Middle East to be ended. Name them as a terrorist organization and ban them from the country. It is almost too late already. ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

FDA COVID-19 Vaccine FULL APPROVAL of Novavax Marks Big Move Toward Multiple Antigen and Variant Matching - I personally would not trust anything that is approved by the FDA, not now, not ever - ARTICLE

FDA Fully Approves Novavax COVID Vaccine Grown in Infected Insect Cells—100% Efficacy Claim Based on Just 14 Placebo Cases - And I got this article a date later than the article about and this confirms even more that we should not trust the FDA - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share