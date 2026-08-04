Picture courtesy of Mike G. Thanks to Mike and AJ C.

Foreign Company With China Ties Is Behind Noncitizen Voter Registration Errors Across America by Natalie Winters - IDEMIA also is the company that takes your unconstitutional bio metric photo when you get your driver license. And they use the same camera whether you get a REAL ID (if you did one get rid of it ASAP while you still can) or a regular state issued DL. So why would they need a bio metric picture for your license. It is so they can track and trace everythingyou do and everywhere you go. ARTICLE

Celia Farber’s Book: Fauci Before Covid & The Rise Of Public Health Fascism; AZT Genocide, Medical Murder, Destruction Of Scientists, And The “Activist” Brownshirts Who Crushed Dissent & Ruled Media - I highly recommend getting her book and an old book from 1990 called: Good Intentions by Barry Nussbaum. Fauci was a murdering sociopath from way back. It has also been proven that HIV does NOT cause AIDS. AIDS is an autoimmune disease caused by an unhealthy life style. The sadest part is that people were so afraid of the hype of lies they were getting tested even with no symptoms. If they were HIV positive they were put on AZT and the AZT killed them. What Fauci did back then is exactly what he repeated with COVID. No early treatment wait for his buddies to create a new poison to disable and kill people but bring in huge profits for big pharma and Fauci. The book Good Intentions explains how when AIDS was said to be only in the gay community Fauci could get no funding. Once they came up with the lie that it was infecting the heterosexual community the funding started to pour in so of course they had to keep up the lie to keep the money flowing. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several shorts)

Uncle Sam Isn’t a Hedge Fund - the last time I looked government in partnership (in bed with) business was the definition of fascism. So how is this any different??? ARTICLE

Louisiana Joins Alabama and Florida in Investigating if Fauci Broke Any State Laws - more states must jump on board - ARTICLE

Sharia vs. the Constitution: Only One Can be the Supreme Law of the Land - this webinar hosted by Frank Gaffney with guests Alex Newman, Rev. Paul Blair, Dr. Karen Siegemund, Elizabeth Yore, Usama Dakdok was conducted on July 30, 2026. The article has the transcript and a link to watch the archived webinar. Always remember, the Muslims use our Constitution against us claiming Islam is a religion. Islam is not a religion. It is a political system and they plan to conquer the world and they are making great strides in doing just that. The US is their ultimate prize. They have said “the day will come when the flag of Islam flies over the US White House” and believe me they are dead serious. The fact that Muslims are inherently anti-America they should NEVER be allowed in any elected office and that goes for members of the DSA or any communist organization. Attempting to destroy our country is SEDITION and their actions/words should be grounds for them to be charged with sedition. ARTICLE/WEBINAR (1 hr.)

Fauci privately estimated COVID-19 death rate far lower than he gave Congress, diary shows - and if doctors treated these patients early in their illness most people would never have died. Remember, COVID was created for the vaccines not the other way around. They had to spread fear and they knew if untreated people would die and if they lived long enough to get admitted to the hospital the protocol was one that killed people. Remdesivir had been proven in trials to be deadly but it was the only approved protocol in hospitals and only in America if they wanted to collect the 20% kick back. ARTICLE

Ogles introduces articles of impeachment against Obama-appointed judge after TPS decision - let’s hope this isn’t that last impeachment we see. Congress needs to impeach a couple Supreme Court Justices as well. ARTICLE

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