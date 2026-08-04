Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
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WITHOUT BORDERS:

If there's ever a place for erecting secure borders, it's in the technology world. This has been the "Wild West" of our generation, and it's absolutely out of control. A smart kid can access anything and do most anything.

The FIRST place for borders should have been when our own government chased industry out of our own country with punitive taxes and regulations.

Manufacturers took up residence in countries like China, who REQUIRED that all technology be shared! Our government contractors (think weapons, critical components for fighter jets, etc.) were forced to hand over top-level secrets that compromise our own security!

The list is frighteningly HUGE. Perhaps the easiest hack on our nation has been the foreign takeover of our election systems. Why the hell did the USA hire Chinese, Russian, Etc., tech companies to manage our voting systems?

There's a reason the USA is not mentioned in the Book of Revelations, even though other powers are: We are too weak and stupid to survive much longer.

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