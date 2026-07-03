‘Too Big to Rig’: Inside the Left’s 2026 Election Machine - by Natalie Winters - I have followed this brilliant young woman since she was in college and a regular on the Steve Bannon show. She gives me hope for the younger generation. This is an excellent article and we need to be very worried as well as very motivated because the left has their plan in place to steal another election. To the left “the end justifies the means.” Looking at this detailed strategy to steal the 2026 election one must ask…..”what the heck are the republicans doing to insure the left is not successful…….my money says NOTHING” - ARTICLE

A Marxist Majority Controls the Democratic Socialists of America - ARTICLE

The Real Reasons Women Leave: Data from 1930 to 2026 - pay close attention because as the years change the list of reasons changes too. For example in the beginning (1930) there is no listed reason for his bad hygiene but “he wouldn’t let her work was low on the list but in the 60’s it rose to the top of the list and in 1989 it fell off the list completely. In 1930 Bad sex was not on the list but showed up in 1967 at the bottom of the list and was #5 in 2026 but had been higher throughout the years leading up to 2026. So take your time and watch closely. Thanks to Brent B. - 6 min. VIDEO

DEVASTATING: A New Study Found 2.3% of Babies Born to Covid-Vaccinated Mothers Developed HOLES IN THEIR HEARTS - ARTICLE

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