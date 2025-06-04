Federal Report Simulates July 4th 2025 Bioterror Attack as the FDA Goes Rogue - this information is important for you to read and study - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (the main interview is 24 min. but there are also several short videos)

Below is the full report - The National Blueprint for Biodefense 2024 (this is a table top scenario like they did just before the COVID scam started. Brannon Howse shares the names of the people that put out this report. A bunch of old legislative hacks.

National Blueprint For Biodefense 2024 Final 15.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Huckabee claims media is contributing to antisemitism by reporting misinformation about Israel - ARTICLE

Who Really Owns the Supplements You’re Taking? - ARTICLE

Colorado Police Release Mugshot of Illegal Alien Accused of Antisemitic Terrorist Attack - it is about time we rolled back the immigration clock and laws by about 60 years or what happened in Colorado and has happened in other states is going to get much worse and more often. We need to have a moratorium on ALL immigration. We don’t need anymore immigrants in this country. There was a time when we only allowed immigration from countries that were culturally compatible to our American culture and these people had to have a sponsor and a job waiting for them (there was extremely limited immigration from countries like the Middle East). That was changed in 1965 thanks to Sen. Ted Kennedy (JFK supported it too). Again, it is time to roll back the clock and get back to the old ways of immigration when people were required to assimilate and they offered something to our country. They did not come to change our country to be like the country they came from and they were self reliant. ARTICLE

US, Argentina’s Plan for WHO Alternative Could Gain Momentum Quickly: Reggie Littlejohn - 7 min. VIDEO

The Ends Can't Justify the Means by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share