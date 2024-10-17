Interview with Lawyer Lisa and Dr. McCullough regarding National Focal Points (NFP). Although these NFPs (WHO) have been around for a long time (unbeknownst to the public) what is not mentioned in this interview is in Article 4 of the new Amendments to the International Health Regulations (passed June 1, 2024) adds yet another surveillance organization to work along with the NFP called the National IHR Authority. Both will have different duties but can work within the same department. CDC is of course part of this. 54 min. VIDEO

The Military’s Huge Power Grab To Nullify Posse Comatitus, Paving The Way To Kill Americans On American Soil - remember when Obama said he wanted to build a civilian army every bit as well funded as the US military? Well I do and it sent chills up my spine when I heard him say it. Well why would this administration (run by Obama) have to turn our US military on Americans? They have just imported their civilian army and they will turn on us on command. ARTICLE

World Health Summit, Oct. 13-15, 2024. Another incestuous organization to push fake narratives and collect more money - ARTICLE

UNREAL: Army vet convicted of THOUGHT CRIME in Britain - believe me this will not only happen in the UK. It will come to the US. ARTICLE

Thinning The Herd - ARTICLE

FINDING SATAN - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share