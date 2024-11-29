Neil Oliver Interviews Edward Dowd - They’ve created a monster!!! - 1 hr. VIDEO

Announcing the 2024 Election Review Headquarters by Capt. Seth Keshel - I highly recommend signing up for this Substack if you are interested in election data or just get his information from my Substack. Whenever he posts an update I will be sharing it on my Substack as well. If he ever makes his Substack subscriber based I will let you know and you can decide if his information is worth a small yearly cost - I have followed his work since the 2020 election and he is extremely accurate - ARTICLE

Ex-U.S. Air Force Officer Exposes Government's Weather Modification and Chemtrail Activities (Video) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

Get the Government Out of the Classroom by Dr. Ron Paul - ARTICLE

RISING OCEANS – NOT - Part 2 of a 3 part post - these articles are long but I feel it is important you understand how we are being deceived and flat out lied too. I posted Part 1 last week. There are 2 short videos and embedded links that all lend to a full understanding - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are 2 short videos)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share