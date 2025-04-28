What Does It Cost? The Consequences of the Net Zero Energy Agenda - NetZero Documentary - 37 min. VIDEO

BREAKING — Emergency Room Visits Surge 20% Among mRNA Vaccinated Teens, Study Finds - ARTICLE

Elected Leaders Criticized for Jet Travel During Anti-Oligarchy Tour - just proof these criminals know there is no such thing as man made climate change - ARTICLE

According to Politico, RFK is being given a wide berth to work on health, encroaching on other agencies, as his supporters are critical for a midterm win - ARTICLE

Global Cover-up The Man Who Saw the Numbers John Beaudoin and the Global Cover-Up That Cost Millions of Lives - I was on a ZOOM meeting yesterday with John Beaudoin (the author of this article) yesterday. ARTICLE

Read Between the Lies: A Pattern Recognition Guide - ever wonder why some people see evil much sooner than others?? ARTICLE

SEWAGE SLUDGE: Can farms where it was spread be declared a Superfund site, asks South Carolina? Time to STOP the SPREAD of SLUDGE - ARTICLE

GET EDUCATED ABOUT SEWAGE SLUDGE and activated to STOP the SPREAD--Wednesday at 2 pm - ZOOM to get educated on the subject of using sewage sludge to fertilize the ground that will grow your food - although Meryl’s Substack heading says the ZOOM call is Tuesday that is an error….April 30th is Wednesday - ARTICLE

