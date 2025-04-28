Net Zero/AOC & Bernie/RFK Jr./John Beaudoin/Pattern Recognition Guide/Sewage sludge as food fertilizer
Monday April 28, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
What Does It Cost? The Consequences of the Net Zero Energy Agenda - NetZero Documentary - 37 min. VIDEO
BREAKING — Emergency Room Visits Surge 20% Among mRNA Vaccinated Teens, Study Finds - ARTICLE
Elected Leaders Criticized for Jet Travel During Anti-Oligarchy Tour - just proof these criminals know there is no such thing as man made climate change - ARTICLE
According to Politico, RFK is being given a wide berth to work on health, encroaching on other agencies, as his supporters are critical for a midterm win - ARTICLE
Global Cover-up The Man Who Saw the Numbers John Beaudoin and the Global Cover-Up That Cost Millions of Lives - I was on a ZOOM meeting yesterday with John Beaudoin (the author of this article) yesterday. ARTICLE
Read Between the Lies: A Pattern Recognition Guide - ever wonder why some people see evil much sooner than others?? ARTICLE
SEWAGE SLUDGE: Can farms where it was spread be declared a Superfund site, asks South Carolina? Time to STOP the SPREAD of SLUDGE - ARTICLE
GET EDUCATED ABOUT SEWAGE SLUDGE and activated to STOP the SPREAD--Wednesday at 2 pm - ZOOM to get educated on the subject of using sewage sludge to fertilize the ground that will grow your food - although Meryl’s Substack heading says the ZOOM call is Tuesday that is an error….April 30th is Wednesday - ARTICLE
SEWAGE SLUDGE:
This is right up there with backwards forest management. If you NEVER let a forest experience a fire, it will quickly become piled high with FUEL! Fire is nature's way of cleaning up the mess without harming the trees. But when decades of litter accumulate, an inferno becomes so intense that it leaves devastation in its wake. Thanks to Smokey the Bear, our forests are being decimated by every fire!
Once you pay a public employee to do something stupid, they get good at it really fast!
SEWAGE: Everywhere on the planet EXCEPT IN CITIES sewage is fertilizer. Every farmer spreads manure on his fields. Every home that is not able to access municipal waste systems has its own "septic system" for NATURALLY biodegrading sewage. They are simple, and with elementary maintenance, they function properly for many decades.
While serving in the Navy and stationed in San Diego during the '70s and '80s, it was hard not to learn about their state-of-the-art sewage treatment system. They used plants, sunshine, and natural processes to abate the waste from the water and to neutralize the solids.
The processed water was fine for home use, and the solids were spread across fields to dry. It was interesting to drive by the fields, which had zero odor, and see them mowing down tomato, melon, and other plants whose seeds survive the gut and commercial processing. (it is also interesting to note that almost all bottled water is simply filtered municipal water....no matter how many times the label says "spring water.")
As with most coastal cities, San Diego also had a miles-long pipeline that pushed raw sewage far out to sea. Party fishing boats would take their customers out to fish in these nutrient-rich areas.
What most municipal water treatment managers tend not to tell us is where the really terrible chemicals are coming from. Just WHO is illegally dumping stuff into public waste systems? It's expensive to comply with EPA regulations, so it's natural to expect scofflaws to abuse them.
If you were the CEO of a plastics manufacturing plant, or the owner of an auto body shop, or a medical testing laboratory, etc., etc., would you resist the temptation to pour it down the drain, or would you gladly fork over the cost to have it disposed of?
Where we live in eastern PA, a 7-mile stretch of land on the eastern side of a major road is uninhabited. The west side is very developed. About 40 years ago, when the area was completely undeveloped, a hazardous chemicals transfer station was run by a nefarious guy who instructed his tank truck operators to drive through the dense woods with the 'valve open.' It was far more profitable than paying the fees to transfer the chemical waste to other trucks and have it shipped off.
Articles like this spend their time on obvious "problems" that are far downstream from the cause. They should be like the old cattle herders who warned; "Never drink downstream of the herd."
If your water tastes funky, don't rail about it, go upstream and find out what's causing it....you might just discover a criminal.
Net Zero is a Globalist Scam!
ABSOLUTE ZERO EMISSIONS WITH ENERGY FROM WATER... however is the only move forward.
Ending the Globalist rule and shut up their lies forever.
1:) I personally propose a Network of Hypersonic Zero Emission Trains that put an end to Aviation.
2:) Hydrogen Combustion Engines
3:) Prof Daniel Nocera... Personalized Energy... Artificial leaf.
4.) COP 30 must be stopped
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/cop-30-one-billion-dollar-to-make
Solved the problem...
