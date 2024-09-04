RFK JR the Sellout - you decide - thanks to Louise U. - ARTICLE

Dr. Phil interview with RFK Jr. - 40 min. VIDEO

Thank You, Canada, for a Playbook, Roadmap and Ops Preview of World Destruction, Complete With a Timeline, No Less! by Dr. Rima Laibow - notice there is only 1 octgon (9+ years). Can you find it? ARTICLE

HERE is a link to the document “Disruptions on the Horizon 2024 Report” Very interesting and does not take long to get through but it adds more clarity to the above article. This to me is a plan not a warning of what could happen.

Biden-Harris 'openly courting World War III' with Russia as Putin warns Washington is 'playing with fire' by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

A great event hosted by TN Neighbors for Liberty - FLYER

Self-replicating vaccines due to be rolled out next month in Japan could result in a worldwide disaster - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min. the video is from April but still relevant)

Mother Just Gave The Best Rant You'll Hear Today Against Woke Culture in Classrooms at H.S Board - Do you think this speech by a parent made a difference in the attitude of the school board? No it did not. qqa When will parents realize the moment they all step up and remove their children from these indoctrination insane asylums the faster these school boards will take parents seriously and make the changes parents want. It is time to stand up as leaders instead of victims begging the enemy to do what they have no reason or inclination to do. Get up off your knees and organize, remove your kids and do not return them until the enemy realizes who is in control….believe me that will take about a week. And every time they refuse to do as parents want for their children pull them out again and again and again until they wake up and realize they will not win. Parents are not asking for anything more than to get rid of the wasteful crap and indoctrination in our schools and get back to basics. Thanks to Brent B. - 3 min. VIDEO

I love watching the shows of my childhood and early adulthood. It brings me back to a better time. A time when family and God were important aspects of everyday life. There were no computers. No social media. No cell phones. Gee, how did we ever survive? And all of these new revelations in our world have done more to destroy happiness and freedom than any time in our history. Shows like The Andy Griffith Show and The Rifleman can still be seen today and are the kinds of shows (if you and your kids must watch TV) we should be watching. I would rather see families reading together, exploring nature, actually talking to each other and listening to each other, playing an instrument, singing, playing board games of strategy than TV but I digress. 30 secs. - VIDEO

