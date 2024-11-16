The same department that put Tulsi on the quiet skies list now have to answer to her. Karma is a b!tch!!

United Nations Manager: WAR is the Moneymaker, “Lazy” Staff Don’t Want Trump as U.S. President by O’Keefe Media Group - this is no surprise to anyone that has done any research about the UN. They were never created to stop war or hunger. They were created to spread global communism. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Federal Court Rejects Biden’s ‘Parole in Place’ for Illegal Aliens - ARTICLE

I'd like to provide additional information and commentary on the Pandemic Treaty by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

Mass Poisoning (Camelford 1988)Not all examples of mass poisoning are subtle - lets not forget that the injections they give our children also have aluminum and many other toxins in them - Dr. Exley - ARTICLE

Newsom 2028: The Campaign Has Already Begun - this is no surprise. I personally was surprised that when Joe stepped down they did not offer up Newsome. But make so mistake this marxist WILL run in 2028. And he is smooth like Obama, young and handsome but cut from the same cloth as Obama and Kamala. I believe he is even worse. He has totally destroyed one of the most beautiful and prosperous states in America. ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Puts Big Pharma In His Crosshairs, Details Moves To ‘Unravel The Agency Capture’ [WATCH] - I hope the first thing he does is fire the head and all top level management from CDC/NIH/FDA and replace them with the many doctors and researcher we know can be trusted to insure human health and not bottom line health of those out to make us sick/dead. He needs to get the 1986 Childhood Vaccine law repealed along with CARES and PREP. Then remove all research grants out of HHS and into an independent organization. ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

