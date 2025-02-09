God Help Us - WHAT the heck is wrong with Trump!!! “One Health” is the most dangerous threat to freedom there could possibly be at this time. This is WHO/UN initiative and it puts human life and the life of bug on the same level of importance and it will end up controlling all air, water, land (via land grabs), food. This is really bad and I am truly concerned over some of the decisions Trump is making or trusting people to make for him. There is a reason why Vets are tied into One Health because Vets report to the federal government while doctors report to the state…. catching on yet??? They are using the fraudulent PCR to diagnose and kill fowl and livestock and disrupt our food supply and they are doing it all over the world - ARTICLE

Here is an interview I did with Brian O’Shea (married to Naomi Wolf) on “One Health” - Sign up to Brian’s substack. He is an expert on One Health and many other issues - 1 hr. 16 min. VIDEO

CDC has issued a bulletin requiring hospitals to test for bird flu (H5N1) so they can find human cases and start the vaccine rollout - here we go again and most assuredly they will be using the PCR which if, according to the inventor of PCR, cycled enough times you can make it find whatever you want. And that is exactly what they did with COVID and now what they will do with H5N1. Bird flu (if it is even real) has resulted in nothing more serious than pink eye. The man they say died from bird flu was later determined to have not died from bird flu at all but from other comorbidities. The creator of PCR (Dr. Kary Mullis…who conveniently died just before the COVID scam) fought adamantly against using PCR to determine illness. It was never created for that purpose. If he were alive when COVID hit he would have destroyed Fauci and big pharma lies - ARTICLE

Trump Threatens to Cut Funds to South Africa over Land Confiscations from White Farmers - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are 3 videos but I don’t believe they added anything)

Democrats Blocked from Entering Department of Education in Tense Standoff - The reason the NAEP is so bad is BECAUSE of the US Dept. of Education. Education in America has been in a free fall since the department was created. What people do not understand is the department of ed was created to destroy education and create a population of dumbed down illiterates that would be easy to deceive and control and of course the Democrats want to make sure that continues. ARTICLE/VIDEO

17 State Attorneys General Are Ready to Prosecute Dr. Fauci (See List of States) - ARTICLE

