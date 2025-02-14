Frank Gaffney interviews Brian O’Shea regarding One Health. Brian is an expert on the subject and I was honored to have been interviewed with Brian on the subject - go to the 19:45 mark for the interview with Brian. To keep up to date on One Health please sign up for Brian’s Substack - 10 min. VIDEO

I am sharing some resources I have collected regarding the WHO ONE HEALTH (which is not about health…..like climate change they use titles that mask the real agenda). You need to understand the truth about ONE HEALTH because there are One Health offices set up in many of our states. TN has had One Health in our Dept. of Health and Dept. of Ag since 2018. U of T offers a minor degree in One Health. It is using health as the smoke screen for total control of all land, water, air, human activity. It is just another facet of UN Agenda 21/2023 Agenda.

Liberty Council Action One Health Toolkit - TOOLKIT

For a deeper dive and to store away in your files I am providing these documents I had saved.

Guide To Implement The Oh Jpa V19 Web 3.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 2029 National One Health Framework To Address Zoonotic Diseases And Advance Public Health Preparedness In The United States 354391 A Nohf Zoonoses 508 Final 16.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

One Health Framework World Bank Document 123023 Revised Public World Bank One Health Framework 2018 24.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Global Health Security Strategy 2024 1 1 4.09MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Money Hole - this is so funny but not too far off - 2 min. VIDEO

Breaking: U.S. Senate Votes to Confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary - one has to question how much money McConnell has gotten from big pharma. Let's hope some of the questionable nominees in HHS, Surgeon General, NIH do not under mine what RFK Jr. MUST do. IE: Gerald Parker, Jim O'Neil just to name 2 questionables. RFK Jr. needs to get into the HMO system, compile the data, circulate the reports and let the people decide what to do. With the truth people WILL make the right decision. He also needs to take up the DOGE mantle and down size HHS. The fact that the entire agency is unconstitutional should drive the down sizing goals of the Trump administration. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

