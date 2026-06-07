Florida Just Sued OpenAI for Unleashing a Weapon on Its Users - Sam Altman is an evil demon. I would also like to know what happened to the lawsuit his sister filed against him for sexual abuse when she was a child. I would also like to know what happened to the mother of an OpenAI whistleblower who she said was murdered for what he was to expose about OpenAI. She was interviewed by Tucker Carlson but not a peep since. And this evil demon along with Larry Ellison and Peter Theil are put on a throne by our President. Makes me question his discernment when it comes to those he brings into the fold and is given free license to collect data and spy on every American. ARTICLE

Ron Johnson’s hearing today on the COVID shots causing cancer - a link to the full hearing is provided and I found it extremely interesting. It is long but moves quickly. ARTICLE/VIDEO

China Engineers Mutant H5N1 Influenza Viruses 560,000 Times More Lethal in Mammals: Journal ‘Emerging Microbes & Infections’ - they are out to kill us and there should be no doubt in your mind. Do not trust them. Do not let them put anything in your body. ARTICLE

While You Were Distracted: Bill Gates-Backed Scientists Unveil a UNIVERSAL VACCINE for “Viruses” That Haven’t Emerged Yet - ARTICLE

There was no Lab Leak: COVID-19 was Spread Intentionally on Multiple Continents - ARTICLE

AFFH: The Swamp Alligator That Must Be Removed! - Just in case you never heard of AFFH or did but were not sure what it is here is your chance to catch up - This was Barack Obama’s baby - it is important to understand AFFH because it is in every community - ARTICLE

During Good Behavior by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Pediatricians Receive Little Training on Vaccine Injuries, Doctors Report - Gee, I wonder why (note my sarcasm)??? - ARTICLE

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