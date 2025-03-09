BREAKING: Fired Biden-Appointed Holdover Orders 6,000 Federal Workers REINSTATED—Trump Administration FUMING! - FACT: The US Constitution only provides for ONE court. That is the Supreme Court. All lower courts were created by Congress. Did you know that? Of course not, because our schools no longer teach the Constitution and if they do it is a distorted version that is taught. So if Congress created all lower courts Congress can and should get rid of the lower courts. They are all corrupt and need to go. They no longer serve the people, justice or the Constitution. They have become political bastions of the left that have usurped their power. If our President or our Congress understood this fact these courts would be shut down and we would go about business the way it was done before the lower courts were created. BUT sadly our President and our elected are all constitutionally illiterate. ARTICLE

GOP Attorney General Seeks to OVERTURN Biden’s Presidency as ‘Legally Void’! - nothing will ever come of this but it surely is something that should get a top priority among the long list of top priorities - There is no law that says a President MUST be removed from office for being brain dead so they can investigate and they can prove, as we all know who was really running the country but what are the consequences? Well, if they can prove fraud took place then they could status all laws and EOs signed by Biden null and void. they need to start talking FRAUD because Biden’s administration was based on fraud from day one - ARTICLE AND see below…this guy is on fire

Attorney General Andrew Bailey Secures Historic $24 Billion Judgment Against China for Unleashing the COVID-19 Pandemic. - of course Missouri will never see a dime and the CCP is not the only culprit. There are plenty right here in America along with the CEOs of big pharma that should be charged as well - ARTICLE

RFK Jr. Holds His Ground: CDC Will Scrutinize Childhood Vaccines by Karen Kingston - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)

No. 2 of 174 Reasons to Question Vaccines by Dr. Tenpenny - ARTICLE

mRNA Products in the Development Pipeline by James Roguski - and why are they building these mRNA vaccine facilities in Canada and Australia? Because during COVID they along with China were the most vicious toward their people in forcing the COVID vaccine on the public. I hope the people of these countries understand their population is being targeted for the depopulation agenda. If their countries are creating these vaccines they surely will be forcing them on their citizens. - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos both very short)

Two shots to slow the spread: the use of midazolam and morphine in Australia and 'covid deaths' in 2020. - Just some proof about the barbarism that took place in Australia during the COVID scam and why it was the best place to set up these mRNA vaccine factories. ARTICLE

Trump Plans To Abolish Income Tax And Shift Federal Revenue To Tariffs - I have no doubt this is coming from Ron Paul. He has been advising DOGE and Ron Paul can prove the income tax is unconstitutional and was a major part of his platform when he was running for President - If they would get rid of the majority of unconstitutional agencies in the federal government tariffs would cover the costs of running the federal government as written in the Constitution. The federal government was supposed to only bring in enough money to implement their 18 enumerated powers and that has been massively abused. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share