Out of control judges/Missouri AG Bailey/RFK Jr./Dr. Tenpenny/James Roguski/Income Tax
Sunday March 9, 2025 Truth Bomb
BREAKING: Fired Biden-Appointed Holdover Orders 6,000 Federal Workers REINSTATED—Trump Administration FUMING! - FACT: The US Constitution only provides for ONE court. That is the Supreme Court. All lower courts were created by Congress. Did you know that? Of course not, because our schools no longer teach the Constitution and if they do it is a distorted version that is taught. So if Congress created all lower courts Congress can and should get rid of the lower courts. They are all corrupt and need to go. They no longer serve the people, justice or the Constitution. They have become political bastions of the left that have usurped their power. If our President or our Congress understood this fact these courts would be shut down and we would go about business the way it was done before the lower courts were created. BUT sadly our President and our elected are all constitutionally illiterate. ARTICLE
GOP Attorney General Seeks to OVERTURN Biden’s Presidency as ‘Legally Void’! - nothing will ever come of this but it surely is something that should get a top priority among the long list of top priorities - There is no law that says a President MUST be removed from office for being brain dead so they can investigate and they can prove, as we all know who was really running the country but what are the consequences? Well, if they can prove fraud took place then they could status all laws and EOs signed by Biden null and void. they need to start talking FRAUD because Biden’s administration was based on fraud from day one - ARTICLE AND see below…this guy is on fire
Attorney General Andrew Bailey Secures Historic $24 Billion Judgment Against China for Unleashing the COVID-19 Pandemic. - of course Missouri will never see a dime and the CCP is not the only culprit. There are plenty right here in America along with the CEOs of big pharma that should be charged as well - ARTICLE
RFK Jr. Holds His Ground: CDC Will Scrutinize Childhood Vaccines by Karen Kingston - ARTICLE/VIDEO (3 min.)
No. 2 of 174 Reasons to Question Vaccines by Dr. Tenpenny - ARTICLE
mRNA Products in the Development Pipeline by James Roguski - and why are they building these mRNA vaccine facilities in Canada and Australia? Because during COVID they along with China were the most vicious toward their people in forcing the COVID vaccine on the public. I hope the people of these countries understand their population is being targeted for the depopulation agenda. If their countries are creating these vaccines they surely will be forcing them on their citizens. - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos both very short)
Two shots to slow the spread: the use of midazolam and morphine in Australia and 'covid deaths' in 2020. - Just some proof about the barbarism that took place in Australia during the COVID scam and why it was the best place to set up these mRNA vaccine factories. ARTICLE
Trump Plans To Abolish Income Tax And Shift Federal Revenue To Tariffs - I have no doubt this is coming from Ron Paul. He has been advising DOGE and Ron Paul can prove the income tax is unconstitutional and was a major part of his platform when he was running for President - If they would get rid of the majority of unconstitutional agencies in the federal government tariffs would cover the costs of running the federal government as written in the Constitution. The federal government was supposed to only bring in enough money to implement their 18 enumerated powers and that has been massively abused. ARTICLE
They are making a lot of what I think are good noises in DC. My hope grows.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.