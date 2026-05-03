The Pandemic Treaty PABS negotiations failed--so there is still no treaty. Today was to be the very last day of negotiations. But... as happened last year, WHO seeks yet another year to get it done - well we skate by for yet another year. The WHO will just not give up so we need to stay diligent about PABS. But we can add this to our list of wins this week. ARTICLE

Trump Surgeon General Pick Dr. Saphier Repeatedly Instructed Americans to Take COVID-19 Shot - when I posted this nomination I said I was not sure about this choice and was very concerned because of her frequent guest appearances on FOX. Well I guess I was right to be concerned about her. What is Trump smokin’ these days??? If you listen to the video I have to laugh….a radiologist talking like an expert on the virus and the COVID bio weapon. And she is pushing the narrative and making statements without any real research. A puppet allowing Fauci and company to dictate what she says like so many others. ARTICLE/VIDEO (31 min.)

The Unconstitutionality of Real ID Legislation and Its Effects on Undocumented Immigrants in the U.S. - please understand that REAL ID does not prevent non-citizens from getting a REAL ID - If the SAVE Act decides to use REAL ID to insure only citizens vote then we will know the REAL reason for the SAVE Act was to force REAL ID on those that have refused to get one if they want to vote - not to insure only citizens vote because as I stated legal non-citizens can get a REAL ID. Just because an immigrant may be here legally they should not be given a REAL ID. There should be a legal non-citizen license for these people but not a REAL ID. Being here legally does not mean you are not going to do harm.

They aren’t “Calling it” RATIONING | THE SILENT SQUEEZE - 8 min. - VIDEO

Musk v. Altman week 1: Elon Musk says he was duped, warns AI could kill us all, and admits that xAI distills OpenAI’s models - Gee, could Musk’s turn against Trump buddy Sam Altman be the real reason Musk was dismissed? Sam Altman is an evil man. The mother of an OpenAI whistleblower has accused Altman of having her son killed and framing it as a suicide. The whistleblower employee accused OpenAI of unethical practices for obtaining information on people. She did an extensive interview with Tucker Carlson who said he does not generally do stories like this one but found this mother to have credible evidence. Sam Altman’s sister had filed a law suit against her brother for sexual abuse by her brother when she was a child. And this man along with Peter Thiel (Palantir) and Larry Ellison (Oracle) (top tier technocrats) are invited in to the Trump administration. Of course Altman denies his sister’s claim of sexual abuse and the family says she has mental health issues…..well if her accusations are true of course she has mental health issues. Perhaps the family is protecting Sam to keep the money flowing from him to them…..this of course is just my opinion. Her original claim was thrown out because the statute of limitations had run out but she refiled in Missouri to take advantage of their extended statute of limitations on sexual abuse cases. ARTICLE

BREAKING: FORMER MAYORAL CANDIDATE IN NJ ADMITS TO FORGING 1K VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATIONS - ARTICLE

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