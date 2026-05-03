Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
May 3

Gee this was a wonderful “ hit “ article , you accuse people with no real evidence just rumor + innuendos . Wonder what you will say about the. Keystone. Pipe. Line re opening ?

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Lawyerlisa
May 3

The pro pharma militarization of medicine is concerning.

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