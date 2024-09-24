New UN “Pact for the Future” Turbocharges Globalism by Alex Newman - the primary objective (so we were told 75 years ago) was to maintain peace around the world. Ah, I think they failed miserably. The failed because securing world peace was never the real objective of the UN. It has always been world dominance and global communism. Just look who had led the UN since its inception. All socialists, communists and one American spy. If you take the time to read the first few pages you will clearly see the direction the Pact is taking. We all must get down on our knees and pray everyday that God has mercy on us sinners and provides divine intervention on November 5th and then we MUST work our butts off to make sure Trump gets the US completely removed from the UN and all affiliate agencies. If the US does it many other countries will follow. ARTICLE

The Pact for the Future: unsurprisingly, a watered down version was adopted "by consensus" yesterday by Meryl Nass - I know Dr. Nass will disect this Pact and be providing updates - ARTICLE

FINAL PACT FOR THE FUTURE (the Pact was at 29 pages and has grown to 60 pages)

Reggie Littlejohn's Congressional Press Conference Speech September 17, 2024 - even though some countries objected they moved forward to pass the Pact for the Future which also includes a Digital Compact (think digital ID and digital currency). Don’t worry this fight is not over BUT we truly need to do everything we can to insure a Republican tri-fecta in November. But this does not take the illness off We The People. We MUST get engaged and not just until November 5th. Get engaged and remain engaged - 2 min. VIDEO

Death vacations grow in popularity as states loosen assisted suicide laws - voluntary today…..mandatory in the future. This is the real agenda behind abortion. Desensitize society to the sanctity of ALL life not just the life of the unborn. All part of the depopulation plan, saves the state money and another way for the state to make MONEY. It is cheaper to suicide people than to provide health care or hospice for useless eaters and one day society will accept the mandatory suicide on these grounds alone - The definition of a useless eater is not someone that is terminal. It could be the elderly, retired, disabled and sick children. In Canada they have already relaxed the requirements for assisted suicide. If you need special care assisted suicide is offered as an alternative. And people are being denied care in order to coerce them to take part in assisted suicide. Can’t pay your bills, suffer constant pain, mental illness, need an electric wheel chair…Canada has a plan for you - ARTICLE

Read Trump would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh's chilling letter offering $150,000 to anyone who could 'finish the job' - so WHERE did an unemployed roofer get $150,000? WHERE did he get the money to fly back and forth to Ukraine? Did he REALLY write this letter and WHY would it get published? Is someone trying to invite the next assassin to take a jab at trying to assassinate Trump? Why do these people think they can just go around killing someone just because they don’t like them or agree with them? They are spawn of Satan. ARTICLE

Nearly 3 in 10 Democrats polled say it 'would be better if Trump had been killed' - Really, what has this country become? I am truly ashamed for these people. ARTICLE

To Help Harris, The Federal Reserve Made Its First Rate Cut In Four Years - how utterly convenient - they lower the rates to help 2 communists/marxists get elected but could give a dang about how Americans have suffered these past 3+ years - If she steals this election just watch what happens to the rates, taxes (and not for her rich buddies either), death tax and the proposed UNREALIZED tax on your property and lets not forget price controls on food to bring in the planned famine. Anyone that votes for Harris votes against our country and the future of their children. ARTICLE

Top Five Kamala Endorsements That Reveal Who She Really Is - by JD Rucker ARTICLE

