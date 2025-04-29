Welcome to the Palantir World Order - ARTICLE

Trump's Chemtrails ✈️Task Force Starts Targeting Spray Chiefs After Busting Federal Op☁️✈️ - there are several very short videos in this Substack that I recommend watching - ARTICLE/VIDEOS

Florida Announces Chemtrails Hotline to Report Crimes — Five-Year Prison Terms for Offenders - ARTICLE

Susan Rice and the Hidden Resistance - ARTICLE

New WEF Leader Decrees All Water in the World Belongs to Global Government - water is a resource that NEVER disappears. The water shortage that occurs is because government divert water away from people in order to create a false shortage crisis - food shortages are also government created in order to induce fear and compliance. 14 min. VIDEO

Key Biden Insider Linked to Autopen Pardons — Trump Demands Justice - ARTICLE

