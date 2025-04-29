Welcome to the Palantir World Order - ARTICLE
Trump's Chemtrails ✈️Task Force Starts Targeting Spray Chiefs After Busting Federal Op☁️✈️ - there are several very short videos in this Substack that I recommend watching - ARTICLE/VIDEOS
Florida Announces Chemtrails Hotline to Report Crimes — Five-Year Prison Terms for Offenders - ARTICLE
Susan Rice and the Hidden Resistance - ARTICLE
New WEF Leader Decrees All Water in the World Belongs to Global Government - water is a resource that NEVER disappears. The water shortage that occurs is because government divert water away from people in order to create a false shortage crisis - food shortages are also government created in order to induce fear and compliance. 14 min. VIDEO
Key Biden Insider Linked to Autopen Pardons — Trump Demands Justice - ARTICLE
Force Fed Cannibalism at the WEF
Meet Peter Brabeck-Letmathe
Canada is a colony and has always been under British rule.
They place figures to control the cohorts with the illusion they were elected.
I saw it in 2020 and stated, the lease has been cancelled on all common wealth lands. Get out well you can.
RIP oh Canada.