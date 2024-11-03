The U.S. has pledged $667 million to the Pandemic Fund by James Roguski - well isn’t that just grand. They have no money for the devastated areas in NC, FL and TN but they have plenty of money for illegals, Ukraine and the WHO. Remember this when you go to vote on Tuesday!! A vote for Harris is a vote against America. ARTICLE

WHO Chief Tedros Declares ‘Aggressive Action’ Needed Against Growing Anti-Vaccine Movement - PLEASE do not think anyone at the WHO or big pharma is concerned about your health. There is no profit in healthy people. The sicker they can make us starting from childhood the more money they make and THAT is the bottom line in the medical complex today and has been for decades. Mix the profit with those that are behind the depopulation movement and we have a dangerous cocktail for the people of the world. Doctors who take an oath to do no harm have sold their soul for the all mighty dollar. Oh yes there are a few exceptions but not nearly enough and many have lost their career for doing the right thing. The only way it ends is for people to stand up and take accountability for their own health. Good health does not come from a pill bottle or the tip of a needle. ARTICLE

Be Wary of Peace Education - ARTICLE

Rampant Voter Fraud Ahead of Election Day '24 - 5 min. VIDEO

Hey Mark Elias! Hired your Prison Coach yet? by Elizabeth Dickson - if there were no election fraud taking place I believe the poll by Polymarket is the true picture of how the vote is split between Harris and Trump. - ARTICLE

They Are Scrubbing the Internet Right Now - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING