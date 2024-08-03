Good old Pat Boone is still going strong - VIDEO (2 min.)
Justice - VIDEO (2 min.)
UK in Grip of Top Down Starvation Policy - ARTICLE
Democracy Destroyed: Kamala Harris Coronated as Nominee with Zero Votes After 14 Million Democrats Voted for Joe Biden - if the Republicans did this they would be screaming like stuffed pigs - ARTICLE
The re-branding of Kamala Harris as a centrist moderate Democrat is in full swing. - funny how no one ever brings up that she is not eligible to be VP or President. Also, the media never brings up the fact that she ended the case against the Catholic Church that had been conducted by the guy she replaced as DA (Gee, I wonder how she got elected as DA) and when the victims of sexual abuse came to her to insure she would continue with the case she said she was not going to proceed. It is obvious the Catholic Church had a lot to do with getting her elected……election fraud anyone?? ARTICLE
Author claims Harris 'deep-sixed' release of documents ID'ing clergy accused of sex abuse as city DA - 2 min. VIDEO
They're all crazy Gerry,lol, they can't cure baldness?, think about that.
...Hi Karen, thanks for the links and ur input again!…anyway, this is the comment i’d promised… i hardly look at the videos from TPV (The People's Voice) any more except very rarely, haven't done for some time, aside from the content, i find his image disquieting, (no disrespect in the least meant to Sean Adl Tabatabai?)…i mean peculiarly the ‘screen image’, my basis for this approach revolves about some videos i’d watched approximately two years ago on a You Tube channel called ‘Seeking Prosperity’ (A. I. Financial)…late at night i’d watched several videos, and the image of the presenter immediately caught my attention and i had been intrigued to the extent he didn’t seem real, i posted a few tongue in cheek comments so one night watched rather assiduously, and simultaneously received a reply from a commenter who somewhat validated my concerns, and offered a part explanation, i had rather alot goin on at the time, so hadn’t had the inclination or time to dive deeper, however i did check the description beneath the video and there seemed to intimate a contradiction of the apparent reality on the screen…i inadvertently smashed my ‘phone device around then, and i soon forgot this channel, and it’s name, while retaining my concerns, so in the last few days after a bit of an effort, i recalled it’s name, and discovered this video which clarifies my concerns as a ‘tyro’ had been ‘realistic’!… previously and prior to then, i’d observed that for a long period, most commenter had no idea…it felt disturbing…here’s a somewhat explanatory video i just discovered…in fact the commenter who replied to me then, suggested that the image of the presenter is real, though he implied it had been uploaded to AI and apparently speaks etc through input from a keyboard, or something to that effect, i’d underestimated the possibilities of such developments then…i suggest, if this comment captures anyone’s interest, please find an opportunity, to look at several of the channels videos, and then watch this explanatory one…https://youtu.be/c2geyYRNyYg?si=OL7kyCqbCQ3fuGQw …i find the entire concept creepy, and abhor the prospect of us been subject to such deception, which is only goin to become more ubiquitous… here’s the video of the commenter’s reply which i retrieved…it’s included in the replies beneath my comment… https://youtu.be/u11A8I3gWVQ?si=bqyo-lHv1qrYm2na …here’s an eerie display from the World Government Summit of 2018, and Heber, the face of W. I. T. H. I. N. … https://youtu.be/doBm2mM634Q?si=KDOJc8RBnvfi1k3nv… and finally, David Bowie scenes in the computer game ‘Omikron: Nomad Soul’… https://youtu.be/uzbKjSgvcdw?si=NNYFyZZ5GKHueZ3a … thus, anyone may appreciate my suspicions concerning the presenter's image in TPV…i can address my concerns in a subsequent comment, perhaps?…and, hey, isn't it obvious that this concept literally 'feeds into' the intended ubiquitous 'facial recognition' technology! and it's possible applications?...