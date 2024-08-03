Good old Pat Boone is still going strong - VIDEO (2 min.)

Justice - VIDEO (2 min.)

UK in Grip of Top Down Starvation Policy - ARTICLE

Democracy Destroyed: Kamala Harris Coronated as Nominee with Zero Votes After 14 Million Democrats Voted for Joe Biden - if the Republicans did this they would be screaming like stuffed pigs - ARTICLE

The re-branding of Kamala Harris as a centrist moderate Democrat is in full swing. - funny how no one ever brings up that she is not eligible to be VP or President. Also, the media never brings up the fact that she ended the case against the Catholic Church that had been conducted by the guy she replaced as DA (Gee, I wonder how she got elected as DA) and when the victims of sexual abuse came to her to insure she would continue with the case she said she was not going to proceed. It is obvious the Catholic Church had a lot to do with getting her elected……election fraud anyone?? ARTICLE

Author claims Harris 'deep-sixed' release of documents ID'ing clergy accused of sex abuse as city DA - 2 min. VIDEO

