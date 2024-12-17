Demons Disguised as Guardians: Philanthropic Organizations & Schools Lead the March to a Pedophilic Wasteland - ARTICLE

New Theory: NJ Drone Sightings May Be "Nuclear Sniffers" Following Elevated NYC Radiation Levels - ARTICLE/VIDEO (9 min.)

Inconvenient History of Salk Inactivated Polio Vaccine - if you looked at the article I shared on Sunday showing graphs of when polio no longer existed and the vaccine was implemented you will see the vaccine did nothing to stop polio it was almost totally extinct by that time. Most cases of polio today are caused by the vaccine - once they stopped spraying DDT in our neighborhoods during the summer the cases of polio plummeted. Polio was known to strike children in the summer……I myself ran behind the slow moving mosquito trucks on our streets spraying billowing white smoke from the back. Every kid in the neighborhood was out there doing it every summer until it was ended - ARTICLE

Supreme Court to hear Catholic Charities case against state of Wisconsin over ‘non religious’ designation - if I were President the FIRST thing I would do is end all 501 c tax exemptions. We are subsidizing our own demise - when they talk about make the rich pay their fair share well ending 501 c would be a great start - ARTICLE

RFK Jr. and the Samoan Measles Outbreak - lets get the facts - ARTICLE

Now we have a Democrat group targeting Republican Senators to vote against RFK Jr. based on their distorted truth about the Samoan Measles Outbreak - the will do anything to keep RFK Jr. from exposing their sacred cow; big pharma - ARTICLE

Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle! by Tom Deweese of the American Policy Center - ARTICLE

