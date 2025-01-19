HOUSES GONE but TREES STILL STANDING?! Interview with Forensic Arborist Robert Brame - there will be no doubt after you listen to this interview - 50 min. VIDEO

Sovereignty Coalition Summit #5 Reggie Littlejohn’s presentation 9 min. VIDEO

The LA Fires: Progressive Governance Claims More Victims - ARTICLE

Bill Gates Foundation Should Be Investigated, IRS Whistleblower Tells Federal Court — I believe totally that we need to end ALL 501 C’s. They were a good thing gone terribly wrong by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

Stacey Abrams' groups forced to pay largest campaign violation fine recorded in Georgia's history - she should be in prison and her fine is a drop in the bucket to what she siphoned into her pocket. Dinesh D’Souza was put in prison for a lot less than what this criminal did - And what about the criminal “Pastor” Warnock who is currently serving in our US Senate?? Thanks to Jackie W. - ARTICLE

Biden props up failing Moderna with a goodbye gift of $590 million to rush bird flu vaccines by Dr. Meryl Nass - Biden’s parting gifts. I wonder how much will get kicked back to Joe and Jill?? ARTICLE

