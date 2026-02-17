Pesticide Protection Provision: Beating back the pesticide industry’s false narratives - this pesticide liability shield is not only being pushed at the federal level it is also being pushed at the state level too. In TN the bill has already been passed in the Senate and this year the House bill (HB809) heard and voted on. We have seen what giving big pharma free rein to kill and injure with the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Act (which Rand Paul is now trying to repeal) at least we do have the ability to sue (not that many folks actually win or can afford to sue) but with the pesticide liability shield you have ZERO legal recourse. Any legislator that pushes this bill or votes Yes for this bill must be removed from office and that includes federal as well as state elected. ARTICLE

Transhuman HHS HARPA Award - 3 D Printing Of Organs Made From Nanotechnology Hydrogels Moving Forward At Carnegie Mellon University - Thanks to Victoria P. - ARTICLE

SJ LIVE Feb 10 - Pandemic For Profit: Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates & Crimes Against Humanity. With Guest Sasha Latypova - this is an interview you must hear - Sasha’s interview starts at about the 22 min. mark - VIDEO

No Land of the Free by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Epstein the Switchboard Operator - by Escape Key - I highly recommend following her Substack. You should also go to her site and look at some of her past articles too - ARTICLE

Biological Weapons Convention: Challenges, Limitations, Opportunities, and Approaches Low-probability, high-consequence (LPHC) biological risk mitigation, applications for Artificial Intelligence technology - for those of you who had and perhaps still think Dr. Malone is a hero (I have never believed he was anything but a swamp shill) I hope this article and the interview above opens your eyes - here is an article where he is pushing more globalist work on (fake) pandemics and mRNA shots - I was horrified when he was place on the panel at ACIP. ARTICLE

Virginia Begins Criminalizing Opposition to Islam - We are traveling down the same road as the UK and it will not end well - ARTICLE

