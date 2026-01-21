Why Americans Have the Shortest Life-Expectancy of Any Industrialized Country - this article is relative to our fight against the pesticide companies liabilty shield. It is another part of this issue no one is talking about -In many states the German company Bayer is paying out millions to lobbyists to push legislation to give them a liability shield against lawsuits if their products, that have already been proven to cause many health issues including cancer, cause harm. This article discusses just one aspect of the problems with these pesticide (I call them poisons). Lobbyists are flat out lying to legislators but they have deep pockets and access to our elected that everyday citizens do not have. You need to see if your state is passing the same legislation and get educated to organize and fight back. So far only 2 states have passed this law (GA and ND) ARTICLE

Here are some states in which there is legislation that has either been voted down or is still in the pipeline. There are 13 states in which the lobbyists are working to get this legislation passed. In TN the bill has passed in the Senate and is now being heard by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, January 21st. If it passes then it goes to the full floor of the House.

As of early 2026, 13 states were actively targeted or had introduced legislation related to pesticide liability limitation bills, primarily driven by the Modern Ag Alliance and pesticide manufacturers like Bayer. These states include: Georgia – SB 144 passed both chambers and was signed into law by Governor Kemp. North Dakota – HB 1318 passed with unanimous support and became law. Florida – HB 129 was amended and advanced through committee but did not pass before the 2025 session ended. Iowa – SF 394 passed the Senate but failed in the House; opposition from legal and farm groups was strong. Missouri – HB 544 passed the House but failed in the Senate after a controversial attempt to sneak language into another bill. Idaho – HB 303 was not given a hearing in 2025 despite $600,000 in Bayer lobbying. Montana – HB 522 had a committee hearing but did not advance. Wyoming – HB 285 died in committee in March 2025. Oklahoma – HB 1755 was introduced but did not progress. Tennessee – SB 527 and HB 809 were deferred to the 2026 session. North Carolina – SB 639 was removed from the calendar and sent back to rules committee. South Carolina – Introduced similar legislation (not detailed in context). Alabama – Introduced related bills (not detailed in context). Note : While 13 states were involved in some form of legislative action, only Georgia and North Dakota enacted liability shield laws in 2025. The rest either failed, were stalled, or deferred to future sessions. Lobbying efforts, especially by Bayer and the Modern Ag Alliance, have been significant, but grassroots opposition has successfully blocked bills in key states like Iowa, Idaho, and Missouri.

They are also trying to pass this at the federal level. It was recently removed from the appropriations bill but the fear is they will put it in the Farm Bill.

HERE are some talking points we are using here in TN.

