PALANTIR FOUNDER PETER THIEL IS TALKING ABOUT “RESURRECTING THE DEAD” — AND THE WAY HE DESCRIBES THE ANTICHRIST IS SETTING OFF ALARMS - let’s not forget that JD Vance has been mentored by Peter Thiel for years and it was Thiel who convinced Trump to pick JD Vance who at one time was anti-Trump. We should be asking “why would a gay, rich guy mentor a country bumpkin, a total nobody, from a dysfunctional family while in college and give him his first big career job??? One thing is for sure I will NEVER vote for JD Vance for President and especially if he wins the nomination and selects Rubio as VP. Rubio is NOT a natural born citizen and therefore not constitutionally eligible. The same goes for several others. Kamala Harris, Ted Cruz, Niki Haley, Bobbie Jindal, Vivek Ramaswamy, Dr. Shiva, Barack OBama. We cannot continue to make these constitutionally illiterate decisions. If we do not adhere to the requirement that a President and VP must be a natural born citizen we will one day see the anchor baby of our enemies as President/VP. Our founders put this requirement in place to stop our enemies from being President/VP. Sadly today we have people that are eligible as enemies and I believe Vance is one of them. His long time association (since college) with the gay, insane Thiel should be very concerning but I suspect way too many Americans are easily swayed by the fake persona of Vance. Thiel is deeply embedded in the administration as are several other technocrats like Larry Ellison (Inventor of Oracle for the federal govt - who wants us all monitored to insure we “behave”), Sam Altman (Open AI - who is being sued by his sister for sexual abuse when she was a young child and Carlson did an interview with the mother of an Open AI whistleblower who was suicided) These are sick, extremely influential (only because they are rich) people and they walk the halls of our government. Being rich doesn’t make you a good person or even a smart person. They are insanely evil. X/VIDEO

Patients Request Blood from Donors Who Have Not Received mRNA COVID-19 Shots - AND this pack of lies coming from the same people that still say the COVID jab is SAFE and AFFECTIVE when anyone with half a brain cell left knows this is not true. Know who your friends and family are that have not gotten the jab and discuss becoming donors for each other should the need arise. Do it before you need it so there is no delay. Personally, I would not take my dog to Vanderbilt or listen to anything they had to say about anything and I live in Tennessee. ARTICLE

Home Education Must Be “Equivalent” to Public School: Lawmakers by Alex Newman - it was only a matter of time that an attack on home education would start. The UN recently came out with a demand to end home education. I and other education activists warned people many years ago this would happen with the implementation of Common Core and the scam called “school choice.” You see Common (Commie) Core was GLOBAL it was not just implemented in the US. Their agenda was to insure that ALL students around the world were being indoctrinated with the same standards at the same time and there could be NO OUTLIERS. Who were the outliers??? Home education, private and religious schools thus the push for “school choice.” Every parent in America has had school choice for years. The REAL agenda behind “school choice” is money being used as the tool in which to suck in the “outliers” and they knew greedy parents who wanted a better education for their kids but did not want to pay for it would bite. Vouchers are given or scholarships (they all have the same end goal) to home education families and private schools (once you give public money to private schools folks they are no longer private) and once that money was deeply embedded in their functioning budget they would succumb to any future demands in which to keep that money flowing. Thus the old carrot and stick. And now we find ourselves once again fighting the war against home education. It is a lie that home educated children are abused or not learning. Just the opposite it true. These children are proven better educated than public school kids because public school kids are not educated they are indoctrinated and the system cannot have kids actually being taught how to read, learn the Constitution, learn real history and do math. That is not their goal for education. Horace Mann brought Prussian education to America many, many decades ago and today it is the standard. Prussian education was never about education but always about changing values, attitudes, behaviors and beliefs. If you have never read the books Alex Newman (Indoctrinating Our Kids To Death and Crimes of the Educators) has written about education I highly recommend you read them and then get out an FIGHT to end government interference in home education. BTW….I pay for 2 of my GREAT GRANDCHILDREN to attend a private school that does not teach using Commie Core and they do not take voucher money. 15 kids to a class, no computers until 4th grade, cursive writing, Abeka math (this is a home education math program) and these kids are thriving and brilliant and they live in a BRIGHT blue state. Grandparents/great grands will leave an important legacy behind if they stepped up and helped to truly educate a child even if not your own grand-great grand baby. How many retired teachers do we have? They could donate time to help a neighborhood family home educate. ARTICLE

New Review Finds Most New Cancer Drugs Help Fewer Than 2% of Patients - ARTICLE

BREAKING: Another Scientist Linked to UFO Secrets Found Dead After Warning: “My Life Is in Danger” - this issue is getting a lot of attention and the DOJ is finally investigated and now another scientists found dead - ARTICLE

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