Peter Thiel/Bood donations/Assault on Home Education/New Cancer Drugs not effective
Saturday, April 18, 2026
PALANTIR FOUNDER PETER THIEL IS TALKING ABOUT “RESURRECTING THE DEAD” — AND THE WAY HE DESCRIBES THE ANTICHRIST IS SETTING OFF ALARMS - let’s not forget that JD Vance has been mentored by Peter Thiel for years and it was Thiel who convinced Trump to pick JD Vance who at one time was anti-Trump. We should be asking “why would a gay, rich guy mentor a country bumpkin, a total nobody, from a dysfunctional family while in college and give him his first big career job??? One thing is for sure I will NEVER vote for JD Vance for President and especially if he wins the nomination and selects Rubio as VP. Rubio is NOT a natural born citizen and therefore not constitutionally eligible. The same goes for several others. Kamala Harris, Ted Cruz, Niki Haley, Bobbie Jindal, Vivek Ramaswamy, Dr. Shiva, Barack OBama. We cannot continue to make these constitutionally illiterate decisions. If we do not adhere to the requirement that a President and VP must be a natural born citizen we will one day see the anchor baby of our enemies as President/VP. Our founders put this requirement in place to stop our enemies from being President/VP. Sadly today we have people that are eligible as enemies and I believe Vance is one of them. His long time association (since college) with the gay, insane Thiel should be very concerning but I suspect way too many Americans are easily swayed by the fake persona of Vance. Thiel is deeply embedded in the administration as are several other technocrats like Larry Ellison (Inventor of Oracle for the federal govt - who wants us all monitored to insure we “behave”), Sam Altman (Open AI - who is being sued by his sister for sexual abuse when she was a young child and Carlson did an interview with the mother of an Open AI whistleblower who was suicided) These are sick, extremely influential (only because they are rich) people and they walk the halls of our government. Being rich doesn’t make you a good person or even a smart person. They are insanely evil. X/VIDEO
Patients Request Blood from Donors Who Have Not Received mRNA COVID-19 Shots - AND this pack of lies coming from the same people that still say the COVID jab is SAFE and AFFECTIVE when anyone with half a brain cell left knows this is not true. Know who your friends and family are that have not gotten the jab and discuss becoming donors for each other should the need arise. Do it before you need it so there is no delay. Personally, I would not take my dog to Vanderbilt or listen to anything they had to say about anything and I live in Tennessee. ARTICLE
Home Education Must Be “Equivalent” to Public School: Lawmakers by Alex Newman - it was only a matter of time that an attack on home education would start. The UN recently came out with a demand to end home education. I and other education activists warned people many years ago this would happen with the implementation of Common Core and the scam called “school choice.” You see Common (Commie) Core was GLOBAL it was not just implemented in the US. Their agenda was to insure that ALL students around the world were being indoctrinated with the same standards at the same time and there could be NO OUTLIERS. Who were the outliers??? Home education, private and religious schools thus the push for “school choice.” Every parent in America has had school choice for years. The REAL agenda behind “school choice” is money being used as the tool in which to suck in the “outliers” and they knew greedy parents who wanted a better education for their kids but did not want to pay for it would bite. Vouchers are given or scholarships (they all have the same end goal) to home education families and private schools (once you give public money to private schools folks they are no longer private) and once that money was deeply embedded in their functioning budget they would succumb to any future demands in which to keep that money flowing. Thus the old carrot and stick. And now we find ourselves once again fighting the war against home education. It is a lie that home educated children are abused or not learning. Just the opposite it true. These children are proven better educated than public school kids because public school kids are not educated they are indoctrinated and the system cannot have kids actually being taught how to read, learn the Constitution, learn real history and do math. That is not their goal for education. Horace Mann brought Prussian education to America many, many decades ago and today it is the standard. Prussian education was never about education but always about changing values, attitudes, behaviors and beliefs. If you have never read the books Alex Newman (Indoctrinating Our Kids To Death and Crimes of the Educators) has written about education I highly recommend you read them and then get out an FIGHT to end government interference in home education. BTW….I pay for 2 of my GREAT GRANDCHILDREN to attend a private school that does not teach using Commie Core and they do not take voucher money. 15 kids to a class, no computers until 4th grade, cursive writing, Abeka math (this is a home education math program) and these kids are thriving and brilliant and they live in a BRIGHT blue state. Grandparents/great grands will leave an important legacy behind if they stepped up and helped to truly educate a child even if not your own grand-great grand baby. How many retired teachers do we have? They could donate time to help a neighborhood family home educate. ARTICLE
New Review Finds Most New Cancer Drugs Help Fewer Than 2% of Patients - ARTICLE
BREAKING: Another Scientist Linked to UFO Secrets Found Dead After Warning: “My Life Is in Danger” - this issue is getting a lot of attention and the DOJ is finally investigated and now another scientists found dead - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Łobaczewski points out that once a pathocracy takes hold, it’s incredibly tough to reform from within, since it favors those like itself and shuts out anyone with a normal moral conscience. Still, he offers a grounded hope: in time, societies reject such power because it clashes with basic human nature. The process may be slow and painful, but resistance eventually surfaces. Closure spreads when unempathetic thinking takes root in institutions, yet it’s fragile because most people can’t endure a cold, unfree world for long. This reflects James C. Scott’s key insight: life is always more creative than bureaucracy.
When institutions try to enforce closure through rigid rules, people respond by improvising, adapting faster than the system can react, and spotting opportunities where the state sees only limits—revealing just how shaky institutional closure really is. The late Soviet Union is a perfect case study (https://youtu.be/Y_PKtUfQSNQ): in 1985, Gorbachev tried to curb alcohol sales to boost productivity and discipline (https://youtu.be/7fv9UGmnuho), but people quickly turned to home‑distilling. Informal networks flourished, producing far more alcohol than the state ever had, so drinking barely dropped while state revenues tanked. The policy undermined the regime’s finances and legitimacy, proving Scott’s point that administrative simplification can’t crush human inventiveness.
“History shows that humans always end up adapting to, circumventing, or subverting even the most sophisticated tools of control.” Exactly. In 1941, Hitler was convinced that all it would take was “kicking the door” for the Soviet Union to collapse like a house of cards. He believed that its technological and organizational superiority made victory inevitable. Yet, after the crushing defeat at the Battle of Kursk in 1943, Field Marshal von Manstein brought him crashing back to reality: “Stop dreaming, we no longer have the capacity to counterattack.” This moment clearly marks the limit: even the most brutal and technologically advanced regime of its time has encountered human resilience, improvisation, and the adaptability of the “weaker side.” The Nazi system, like so many others before it, overestimated its own closed nature and underestimated the creativity and tenacity of those it wanted to dominate. It is the same lesson we see today with modern technocracy: it may seem overwhelming with its surveillance, algorithms, and programmable systems, but it remains fragile in the face of human ingenuity, which always finds loopholes, silent refusals, and alternatives.
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-silent-drift-of-western-institutions
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!! And Peter Thiel is among the worst of the worst pushing this ultimate evil.
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.