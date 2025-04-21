"A nation in which one administration can allow millions of unvetted illegal migrants into the country, but requires that a court vet each deportation decision in an individually adjudicated case will soon lose the values our democratic system was intended to preserve." hedge fund manager Bill Ackman

Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, and the Technocrats - one fact this video does not mention is that Peter Thiel is married to another man. And Elon Musk’s maternal grandfather (Jonathan Haldeman) was involved in Technocracy, Inc. back in the 1930’s before he was thrown out of Canada because they felt he was trying to overthrow the Canadian government - just as we questioned who was running the country under the Biden administration we also cannot be naive to the influence Thiel has on the Trump administration - 16 min. VIDEO

REAL ID is an unconstitutional NATIONAL ID that will end state and personal sovereignty. PLEASE take a minute and fill out this petition to President Trump, VP Vance, your Senators and your Rep against the REAL ID (which is NOT mandatory and is totally unconstitutional) PLEASE SHARE - LINK

Leading Privacy Expert Asks President Trump “To Use His Gut” on REAL ID - learn the truth about REAL ID and refuse to comply. IT IS NOT MANDATORY (yet) and do not let your DMV tell you differently because they will - 36 min. VIDEO

Here is an Align-Act from Twila’s website - ALIGN ACT Please visit Citizens for Health Freedom website for more information - WEBSITE

NOTE: to my knowledge no state has made REAL ID mandatory…..the interview states there are 5 states that have made REAL ID mandatory but I find no proof of that in fact below is what I found by researching just 2 of the 5 states mentioned. A lot of states try to make folks think they are mandatory (and will even go as far as to lie to people) which causes a ton of confusion. There are 5 states that have EDL (Enhance Drivers Licenses that are an acceptable alternative ID) Do a simple search: Is REAL ID mandatory in (YOUR STATE)? Read the wording carefully. Let me know what you find in the comments. STAND YOUR GROUND.

Real ID Mandatory in Texas. Starting May 7, 2025, a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification, such as a valid passport or U.S. military ID, will be required to board domestic flights and access federal facilities in Texas.

However, REAL IDs are not mandatory for non-federal purposes, such as driving or voting, until that date. If you have a current, unexpired Texas driver license without the REAL ID additive, you can still use it for these purposes.

Real ID in Florida

REAL ID is not mandatory in Florida, but it is recommended. Florida residents can still use a U.S. passport or other acceptable forms of identification to board domestic flights or access federal facilities. However, starting May 7, 2025, a REAL ID or another form of acceptable identification will be required to board federally regulated commercial aircraft.

Stop Calling It Autism. Start Calling It Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy - ARTICLE

Massive NIH funding cut and reorganization proposed in leaked documents - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share