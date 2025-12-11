Pfizer mRNA Invades Fetal Tissue and the Unvaccinated, Silent Heart Damage Widespread, and Monsanto’s Glyphosate Fraud Collapses - ARTICLE/VIDEO (24 min.)

Birthrights via Supreme Court by Lex Greene - I am extremely concerned over this issue going to the Supreme Court. All one has to do is to read the 1866 Senate Hearing on the 14th Amendment under the Reconstruction section of the hearing. I have no doubt they will get it wrong. The Constitution is NOT a living document but our SC and most Americans have been convinced to think it is. It is a contract. A contract can only be changed by an amendment process. It does not just automatically change with the times. The Constitution means the same thing today as the day it was written. The 13th, 14th, 15th Amendments to the Constitution dealt with the slaves (13th freed the slaves, 14th gave them citizenship, 15th gave them the right to vote). They never gave citizenship to just anyone born on our soil. You must also be “subject to the jurisdiction therof.” Foreigners are not fully subject to the jurisdiction of the US and therefore their children cannot be born citizens just because they happen to be born on our soil. ARTICLE

FDA Expands Probe Into COVID Vaccine-Related Deaths to Include Adults - I do believe they are taking a strategic approach to ending the COVID jab and hopefully ALL mRNA injections - ARTICLE

Minnesota: ‘Nearly Every’ Somali Household with Children Is on Welfare - time to cut off the benefits - we are supporting the very people that want to take over our country. They do not even hide what they plan to do just like they have done in many other countries - ARTICLE

STUPIDITY is Off the Charts! - time to face the face ladies - some of these young women need to see how Muslim men treat their women. Women are considered more worthless than dogs and we all know how Muslims feel about dogs. They need to talk to people that have lived and suffered under socialism/communism/marxism/Mao Zedong etc. because this is where they are taking us - ARTICLE

