Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Mar 12

What about the 20% increased risk of contracting Influenza after being inoculated with another rubbish vaccine for big pharmas piggy bank

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
Mar 12

VOTER ID!

Now that only real Americans will be allowed to vote, we might have a beggar's chance at cleaning up our government without having to beg for ONE DECENT PRESIDENT with balls every 200 years!!

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