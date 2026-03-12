Missouri, Kansas, Maryland, Vermont Simultaneously Push Bills Empowering Pharmacists to Administer Influenza Vaccines by Jon Fleetwood - I would like to know 1. how much are the pharmacies being compensated and 2. what happens when a person has a bad reaction to the shot? There is no medical staff on board and Pharmacists ARE NOT trained to administer medical care in case of an emergency. By time 911 responds that person could be dead. ARTICLE

Trump’s “Birthright Citizenship” Case by Lex Greene - it is a shame Trump doesn’t have someone on his team that truly understand the Constitution like Mr. Greene. Trump obviously is getting extremely poor advice when it comes to constitutional issues. Even sadder is most Americans today do not even realize that our President is getting poor advice on constitutional issues - ARTICLE

‘A Giant Problem’: Experts Address ‘Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury’ - ARTICLE

DIGITAL ID and how it will inevitably affect all our lives! with Christine Anderson, Reggie Littlejohn, Andrew Bridgen and Montgomery Toms - 32 min. VIDEO

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