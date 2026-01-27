Doctors discuss vaccines on Phil Donahue in 1985

Democrats are NOT Just anti - I.C.E. by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

I have kept this Substack short in the hopes that you will read this article and view the Documentary.

Educated For Liberty: New Documentary Explains How to Fix America’s Woes by Alex Newman - the REAL problem in America is explained beautifully by Alex Newman. As we became an immoral, anti-God country we have seen society slide into the claws of Satan. They infiltrated our schools as far back as the very beginning in the late 1800’s and then they infiltrated our homes convincing woman that being a mother was demeaning. The relation is only deniable by those who have fallen into the cult that has been out to destroy American culture for decades. If we do not return to what REALLY made America great America will surely fall and we are dangerously close. We are no longer a righteous society and we need to change within ourselves. The solution we need will come only from the people. If you think any politician is the answer and that includes Trump, you are living in lala land. What has taken place can only be changed from within the family. And this is exactly why the family had to be destroyed in order to move their agenda forward. Do whatever it takes to educate your children at home because you cannot fix the school system. It is not broken. It is now working exactly as planned - ARTICLE/DOCUMENTARY (1 hr. 40 min.)

