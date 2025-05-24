Trump on Phil Donahue Show back in 1987 - 2 min. VIDEO

The Subtle heads-up We Missed 1993 - Everything old is new - as you can see we have fighting the demons for a very long time - This is less than a year after President Bush signed the US on to UN Agenda 21 in Rio. Many of legislators were there too (Pelosi, Al Gore, John Kerry just to name a few). VIDEO

Judges Are Not Special Guardians of the Constitution - Thanks David V. - ARTICLE

BREAKING: Hospital Murder Labeled as COVID-19 Death is Going to JURY TRIAL - I am so glad to see this poor family will hopefully get justice - ARTICLE

I Told the FDA to Recall the Shots. You Can Too - Before Midnight Tonight by Karen Kingston - they had limited time to speak so the witnesses talked very fast so you wll have to pay attention to the closed captions if they are talking too fast for your brain to keep up. I know I had a hard time but worth listening to the testimonies. I will be sharing more of these testimonies - And please take a few minutes to send you input….I did and it literally took 2 minutes to do. If you have facts to share now is the time to do so or a personal story that leads to your request to recall the COVID bio weapon. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

BOMBSHELL Senate Report Reveals Biden Covered Up Deadly Side Effects of Covid ‘Vaccines’ - Sen. Johnson presented this report in a 3 hour session (which was amazing) with a panel of doctors and the lawyer (Mr. Siri) that sued to get the Pfizer COVID bio weapon trial documents. Let’s just hope this wasn’t yet another dog and pony show. ARTICLE

If interested in watching the entire hearing HERE is a link.

Ask your doctor about new gene therapy vaccine for your cocaine addiction by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

