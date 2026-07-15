Anti-abortion leaders furious after Planned Parenthood defunding expires - please understand, looking further into this article, the funding for abortions did not expire only the ability for Planned Parenthood to bill Medicaid for other health services. But anyone that knows anything about Planned Parenthood the bulk of their business is abortion not women’s health services. So how will the federal government insure they are not billing Medicaid for abortions but categorizing it as other health services. Well if history means anything we all know the federal government monitors nothing, which is obvious when we look at the amount of fraud taking place in all government social programs - BUT I do support ending ALL funding to Planned Parenthood and a lot of other organizations. As you all know I am strongly opposed to ALL 501©s too. I believe they are for the most part organizations funded to destroy the foundations of this country again because our government does ZERO oversight - ARTICLE

Socialism is Unconstitutional by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

The US Should Exit the UN - ARTICLE

NEA Voted to Spend $5 Million in Teachers Union Dues Going to War Against Trump - I will never understand why teachers still participate and pay union dues to the NEA. The national NEA is totally controlled by the UN. They have pushed socialism/communism for decades. I highly recommend an old book called NEA Trojan Horse In American Education by Samuel Blumenfeld. ARTICLE

Could spike protein-mediated fibrosis predispose to aortic dissection? by Dr. Jessica Rose - Senator Lindsey Graham was a proponent of the COVID jab……could this be what caused his death? It sure appears to be quite possible - ARTICLE

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