Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
6d

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/canada-s-pride-the-state-religion

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
6d

SOCIALISM IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL?

Since when is the Constitution being honored in Washington, D.C.?

Or, in the State Houses, for that matter?

The US Constitution was written, and can only benefit a society that holds to MORAL principles that are dictated by a force greater than mankind....God.

Since we, as a nation, have abandoned God and morality, the Constitution no longer interests our elected officials.

"Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely."

"Power attracts corruptible people."

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