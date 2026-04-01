BREAKING: Doctors Warn About Plot to Euthanize MILLIONS OF MENTALLY ILL - what I am about to say is not conjecture…..it is fact…..Canada’s socialized medicine costs are out of control and their plan to reduce costs was to create MAiD. MAiD has never been about helping people when they were about to cross over to eternity. It has ALWAYS been about reducing medical costs and culling the herd of the useless eaters. Don’t for one second think this will never happen in America. Currently we have 13 US states plus DC that allow assisted suicide - ARTICLE

Some knew our government has been poisoning us for many years - this clip is 30 years old. It is Dr. Delbert Blair. 3 min. 34 secs. VIDEO

The “Elites” Want to Kill 4/5th of the US. Once You Understand That, Current Events Make Sense - Dr. Robert Yoho - Dr. Yoho served in the US House for a short time. He worked with the group I worked with (North American Law Center) for almost 2 years to get Obama impeached but the Speaker at the time stood in our way (Paul Ryan). Dr. Yoho is located in Florida. You can read the article or listen to the audio of the article. I hope you will take the time to digest the information - There is so much DOCUMENTED proof that depopulation in order to control the population has been taking place for many decades. ARTICLE/AUDIO

JD Vance is the most disciplined, calculated, and patiently dangerous political operator in America right now. Now ask yourself WHY would a gay billionaire take Vance, a poor, redneck with no money and no connections under his wing???? He will more than likely win the R nomination for President in 2028 and name Rubio (who is not eligible to be VP because he is NOT a natural born citizen). If they end up being the R candidates I will not vote for them - I am not a fan of Tucker either. This guy might have a good business with good intentions but the elections at the local level are just as corrupt as they are at the state and federal level - 4 min. VIDEO

BREAKING: Leaked CIA Doc Reveals U.S. Gov’t Pumped MIND CONTROL DRUGS into Millions of Vaccines - ARTICLE

The Authentication Layer - REAL ID is what will become the Digital ID for the US. It was never meant to provide safety from future terrorists. The fact that it took 20 years, with no terrorist attacks, to implement the REAL ID tells you it has no bearing on stopping terrorist attacks. Just like the Patriot Act was created (BTW…before 9/11) in order to spy, monitor and collect data on American citizens REAL ID has always been meant as the Digital ID which is the brains of their agenda. It is the piece that brings it all together - They cannot complete their agenda unless there is a global ID for every person they allow to live - ARTICLE

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