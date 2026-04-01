Plot to Euthanize Millions/Dr. Delbert Blair/Dr. Robert Yoho/JD Vance/Leaked CIA Docs/The Authentication Layer
Wednesday, April 1, 2026
BREAKING: Doctors Warn About Plot to Euthanize MILLIONS OF MENTALLY ILL - what I am about to say is not conjecture…..it is fact…..Canada’s socialized medicine costs are out of control and their plan to reduce costs was to create MAiD. MAiD has never been about helping people when they were about to cross over to eternity. It has ALWAYS been about reducing medical costs and culling the herd of the useless eaters. Don’t for one second think this will never happen in America. Currently we have 13 US states plus DC that allow assisted suicide - ARTICLE
Some knew our government has been poisoning us for many years - this clip is 30 years old. It is Dr. Delbert Blair. 3 min. 34 secs. VIDEO
The “Elites” Want to Kill 4/5th of the US. Once You Understand That, Current Events Make Sense - Dr. Robert Yoho - Dr. Yoho served in the US House for a short time. He worked with the group I worked with (North American Law Center) for almost 2 years to get Obama impeached but the Speaker at the time stood in our way (Paul Ryan). Dr. Yoho is located in Florida. You can read the article or listen to the audio of the article. I hope you will take the time to digest the information - There is so much DOCUMENTED proof that depopulation in order to control the population has been taking place for many decades. ARTICLE/AUDIO
JD Vance is the most disciplined, calculated, and patiently dangerous political operator in America right now. Now ask yourself WHY would a gay billionaire take Vance, a poor, redneck with no money and no connections under his wing???? He will more than likely win the R nomination for President in 2028 and name Rubio (who is not eligible to be VP because he is NOT a natural born citizen). If they end up being the R candidates I will not vote for them - I am not a fan of Tucker either. This guy might have a good business with good intentions but the elections at the local level are just as corrupt as they are at the state and federal level - 4 min. VIDEO
BREAKING: Leaked CIA Doc Reveals U.S. Gov’t Pumped MIND CONTROL DRUGS into Millions of Vaccines - ARTICLE
The Authentication Layer - REAL ID is what will become the Digital ID for the US. It was never meant to provide safety from future terrorists. The fact that it took 20 years, with no terrorist attacks, to implement the REAL ID tells you it has no bearing on stopping terrorist attacks. Just like the Patriot Act was created (BTW…before 9/11) in order to spy, monitor and collect data on American citizens REAL ID has always been meant as the Digital ID which is the brains of their agenda. It is the piece that brings it all together - They cannot complete their agenda unless there is a global ID for every person they allow to live - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
...unbelievable what's goin on in Canada Karen... 🙏➕🙏...
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.