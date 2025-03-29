Polio/Covid Dossier/Queering the genome/Ukraine/13th Amendment/
Saturday March 29, 2025 Truth Bomb
VACCINE LIES GO WAY BACK TO POLIO – IT IS IDEOLOGY GONE MAD - ARTICLE/VIDEO
The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event. Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 videos 1=38 min, 1=6 min)
Queering the genome: ethical challenges of epigenome editing in same-sex reproduction - this should be very concerning to every person. Just because they can does not mean they should. What’s next? Robots having baby robots? This kind of research, just like gain of function, should be banned. - It was never in God’s plan for 2 women to have a biological baby. I look at this as just another attack on Christianity. - While you will not be able to see the entire study from this link unless you subscribe from what I am told they will take a female egg and convert it to sperm - So one female will produce the egg and carry the baby while the other female will have their egg turned into sperm to impregnate the other females egg. And I believe only a female child will be conceived…..talk about the war against males - Gee what could possibly go wrong?? ARTICLE
Ukraine guilty of human rights violations in trade union massacre, top European court finds - ARTICLE
Making History Come Alive Newsletter-The abolition of slavery in the United States with the adoption of the 13th Amendment in 1865 represents a pivotal moment in American history - the 13th, 14th, 15th Amendments to the Constitution were what they called the “slave amendments” and pertained to the recently freed slaves. If anyone takes the time to study the US Senate Hearings of 1866 (2 years before the 14th was “passed”….truth be known it was never ratified but forced on the south in order to rejoin the Union) the discussions were all about the creation and meaning of the 14th Amendment. Personally given the true intent of the 14th Amendment I believe it is time to repeal the 14th Amendment. It no longer applies and it has been used to push an agenda and use the 14th in a way it was never intended to be used. ARTICLE
Concerning the two women making a baby…it probably won’t work, and if it did it would likely self-abort. I believe that the number of mentally unstable people who would actually consider trying this is far lower than they would have us believe.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal! MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
