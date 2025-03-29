VACCINE LIES GO WAY BACK TO POLIO – IT IS IDEOLOGY GONE MAD - ARTICLE/VIDEO

The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event. Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 videos 1=38 min, 1=6 min)

Queering the genome: ethical challenges of epigenome editing in same-sex reproduction - this should be very concerning to every person. Just because they can does not mean they should. What’s next? Robots having baby robots? This kind of research, just like gain of function, should be banned. - It was never in God’s plan for 2 women to have a biological baby. I look at this as just another attack on Christianity. - While you will not be able to see the entire study from this link unless you subscribe from what I am told they will take a female egg and convert it to sperm - So one female will produce the egg and carry the baby while the other female will have their egg turned into sperm to impregnate the other females egg. And I believe only a female child will be conceived…..talk about the war against males - Gee what could possibly go wrong?? ARTICLE

Ukraine guilty of human rights violations in trade union massacre, top European court finds - ARTICLE

Making History Come Alive Newsletter-The abolition of slavery in the United States with the adoption of the 13th Amendment in 1865 represents a pivotal moment in American history - the 13th, 14th, 15th Amendments to the Constitution were what they called the “slave amendments” and pertained to the recently freed slaves. If anyone takes the time to study the US Senate Hearings of 1866 (2 years before the 14th was “passed”….truth be known it was never ratified but forced on the south in order to rejoin the Union) the discussions were all about the creation and meaning of the 14th Amendment. Personally given the true intent of the 14th Amendment I believe it is time to repeal the 14th Amendment. It no longer applies and it has been used to push an agenda and use the 14th in a way it was never intended to be used. ARTICLE

