Pope & Iran - there is no doubt this (Jesuit) Pope was a political choice - ARTICLE

Your Money Is Being Reprogrammed (The Genius Act) - this is a very easy to understand video about what is REALLY happening. Time to realize that we have again been deceived. Trump is pushing this control grid faster than any other President. The excuse that we have to beat out China is a lie. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should. Trump’s intentions MAY be honorable but if so he lacks the vision of how this can and WILL be turned against us. Trump is a narcissist and the evil people that have his ear know how to appease to his narcissism to get what they want - 29 min. VIDEO

Assisted Suicide Bill Faces Uphill Battle in Michigan - this is how the MAiD program started in Canada now they are offering assisted suicide instead of treatment and to cut costs from the very corrupt healthcare system they created. The latest from MAiD Canada is the assisted suicide of babies. This has nothing to do with dying with dignity. It is part of the depopulation agenda. ARTICLE

BREAKING: Canada Is Now Debating the KILLING OF BABIES Under MAiD - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

HORRIFYING: Canada’s $1.2 Trillion ‘Depopulation Plan’ Exposed: Gov’t Plot to Euthanize 14.7 Million Citizens Uncovered - I shared this article and video on Friday and feel it needs to be shared again. Canada’s MAid was rolled out years ago to only “offer” assisted suicide to people with less that 6 months to live….today it is “offered” as health care to save costs. I have said for years the real reason behind abortion was to desenitize society to the sanctity of life so euthanasia would become an accepted practice to rid the earth of the “useless eaters” - when a mother can kill her unborn child we have sunk to a new low in society so the killing of a “useless eater” will become as common place as murdering an unborn innocent human life. Did you know there are already 14 states in the US that have sanctioned assisted suicide?? How long will it be before the US looks like Canada when it comes to the killing of the “useless eaters” in America? California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington - ALL blue states except for Montana and now another blue state is jumping on board - ARTICLE/VIDEO

Maduro Is “Singing Like a Canary” - time will tell - not sure of how credible Byrne is but I am sure Maduro is out to save his own skin - but I don’t count on Obama, Biden or the CIA will ever see their day in court let alone prison - ARTICLE/VIDEO (16 min.)

One Tick Bite Can Change Your Life - I found this article to bever interesting. I have a friend that has alpha-gal syndrome from a tick - ARTICLE

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