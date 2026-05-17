Pope & Iran/Digital Control Grid/Assisted Suicide/
Sunday, May 17, 2026
Pope & Iran - there is no doubt this (Jesuit) Pope was a political choice - ARTICLE
Your Money Is Being Reprogrammed (The Genius Act) - this is a very easy to understand video about what is REALLY happening. Time to realize that we have again been deceived. Trump is pushing this control grid faster than any other President. The excuse that we have to beat out China is a lie. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should. Trump’s intentions MAY be honorable but if so he lacks the vision of how this can and WILL be turned against us. Trump is a narcissist and the evil people that have his ear know how to appease to his narcissism to get what they want - 29 min. VIDEO
Assisted Suicide Bill Faces Uphill Battle in Michigan - this is how the MAiD program started in Canada now they are offering assisted suicide instead of treatment and to cut costs from the very corrupt healthcare system they created. The latest from MAiD Canada is the assisted suicide of babies. This has nothing to do with dying with dignity. It is part of the depopulation agenda. ARTICLE
BREAKING: Canada Is Now Debating the KILLING OF BABIES Under MAiD - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)
HORRIFYING: Canada’s $1.2 Trillion ‘Depopulation Plan’ Exposed: Gov’t Plot to Euthanize 14.7 Million Citizens Uncovered - I shared this article and video on Friday and feel it needs to be shared again. Canada’s MAid was rolled out years ago to only “offer” assisted suicide to people with less that 6 months to live….today it is “offered” as health care to save costs. I have said for years the real reason behind abortion was to desenitize society to the sanctity of life so euthanasia would become an accepted practice to rid the earth of the “useless eaters” - when a mother can kill her unborn child we have sunk to a new low in society so the killing of a “useless eater” will become as common place as murdering an unborn innocent human life. Did you know there are already 14 states in the US that have sanctioned assisted suicide?? How long will it be before the US looks like Canada when it comes to the killing of the “useless eaters” in America? California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington - ALL blue states except for Montana and now another blue state is jumping on board - ARTICLE/VIDEO
Maduro Is “Singing Like a Canary” - time will tell - not sure of how credible Byrne is but I am sure Maduro is out to save his own skin - but I don’t count on Obama, Biden or the CIA will ever see their day in court let alone prison - ARTICLE/VIDEO (16 min.)
One Tick Bite Can Change Your Life - I found this article to bever interesting. I have a friend that has alpha-gal syndrome from a tick - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Canada is insane. Here i explain how it is bringing capital punishment for dissent and can outlaw Christianity.
https://youtu.be/_me1fbbe6B4?
Investigate your NOAHIDE laws here. Easy to understand website.
Stopnoahide.org
While we are told to look one way something concretely moves in the darkness.
This prayer is said 3 times a day by chabad hasidics.
“For the apostates let there be no hope. And let the arrogant government be speedily uprooted in our days. Let the noẓerim and the minim be destroyed in a moment. And let them be blotted out of the Book of Life and not be inscribed together with the righteous. Blessed art thou, O Lord, who humblest the arrogant” (Schechter).
Minim” (singular: min) refers to Jewish sectarians or heretics in Talmudic literature, often indicating those who separated from the community, such as Gnostics, early Judæo-Christians, or Nazarenes
Noẓerim (Hebrew: נוֹצְרִים, “Nazarenes” or “Christians”) i
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/birkat-ha-minim
So blott put Christians and Jewish dissent. From. The book of life.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.