PREP Act/Gates/Fake Food/Rep. Massie/RKF Jr to find out what cause autism/Capt. Seth Keshel
Friday December 13, 2024 Truth Bomb
Breaking: Outgoing HHS Scy extends Covid PREP Act liability shield to the end of 2029! - the PREP Act was due to expire at the end of 2024 so the current HHS Secretary jumped the ball and extended it. ARTICLE
Gates Foundation Awards $8.6 Million to Expand Development of Multi-Dose Pediatric Vaccines Using Novel Adjuvants - co-administering of vaccines is playing with fire and they do not test the affects of co-administering any of these shots - it has already been proven cases of polio today are caused by the vaccine - this man is pure evil and he already admitted he gets $20 for every $1 he invests in vaccines. So what do you think motivates this man? Our children?? No, it is all about MONEY - ARTICLE
FAKE FOOD Doesn't ROT! GMOs? Lab Printed? Or Something Even More Sinister? - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several very short videos)
Rep. Thomas Massie Drops Devastating Accusations Against the US Government Over Syria - an now they are killing the Christians in Syria……are you catching on yet? ARTICLE
Trump: RFK Jr. Will Study Possible Link Between Childhood Vaccines and Autism - I pray this finally takes place because we all know what is causing autism and big pharma doesn’t want this research to take place. I believe this will be the one nomination that does not get approved. Too many elected are bought by big pharma - ARTICLE
Introducing the Precinct Contrast Project - this could prove to be very helpful by Capt. Seth Keshel - ARTICLE
The article on fake food is alarming! Many of the food in the authors “experiments” is labeled organic. Our psychopathic overlords are definitely trying to kill us!!!