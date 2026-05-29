Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
May 29

You are soooooo right about the Muslim Movement to Take Over the USA if we don’t start sending all of them back America WILL CEASE TO EXIST QUICKLY ! It has taken Muslims less than 50 years to become part of the political system and elect a POTUS ( OBAMA ) + Members in Congress . They are a disease that will spread everywhere if not contained to their country and that’s NOT AMERICA !

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
May 29Edited

...hoppin this in here Karen, down my own rabbit holes...this is a good video on data centers, back later... https://youtu.be/5p426fSlYH4?is=LpvVqWK8Cq5NUqfF ... 🙏➕🙏...

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