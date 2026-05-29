Dr. Robert W. Malone: “The PREP Act Is an Abomination” by Debbie Lerman - I am no longer convinced RFK Jr. was ever on our side - no matter why he is doing this it is WRONG. He can end the PREP Act TODAY but he refuses to do so. It should have been done his first day on the job - if he is taking orders and not standing on his principles then he is no better than the criminals from big pharma - ARTICLE/VIDEO (55 min. with Debbie and Sasha Latypova)

District of 9/11 Victims May Elect WTC Terror Sheikh’s Translator - wake up people. They come to conquer and they do it by acting like one of us but they are not one of us and can never be. And they are very patient. They will meet their goals even it takes 100 years to do. Sharia forbids them to assimilate to the western culture. Sharia condones lying to the infidel. The grand prize for them is the US and the American people are opening the door for them. Their culture and the American culture are not compatible. This is why for so many decades they were not allowed to immigrate to the US. That all changed in 1965 with Ted Kennedy opened the floodgates for them to come to the US. They believe they are commanded by Allah to turn every country into a Muslim country and if you look around and do some research they are making great strides and using our own laws and Constitution against us in order to meet their Muslim duty. ARTICLE

Technocracy End Game Imminent? Pat Wood Explains by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min. interview with Alex and Patrick Wood)

Spanberger Advances the Anti-Electoral College “Soft Coup Against America” - anyone that supports the popular vote over the electoral college is either totally constitutionally illiterate and has no clue as to the merit of the electoral college over popular vote or is outright trying to further steal elections and destroy this country. If this takes hold the entire US will become California. You will NEVER see another constitutional conservative elected as President ever again. If you do not understand the merit of the electoral college or why our founders (brilliant men that knew how evil men can be if checks and balances were not put in place) made it part of our Constitution you better start doing some research. This movement is very dangerous and I can see our country going off the cliff very quickly. It is not the elected anti-American legislators I blame. I blame the American citizens that have no clue and all they are looking for is the party that promises more socialist/communist lies. The voters that put these people in office. The education system designed to indoctrinate our children to believe America is bad and communism is good for the people. The parents that did not pay attention or insure their kids were being educated and not indoctrinated. The day will come when the American people will be very sorry they looked to government to become their daddy. ARTICLE

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