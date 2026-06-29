Professor Mark Skidmore: “Our Survey Estimated Up to 250,000 Americans May Have Died After COVID Vaccination in 2021”(from 5 months ago)—Then the Paper Was Retracted - I recommend listening to the entire interview - 1 hr. ARTICLE/VIDEO (the article starts with an intro to the interview and then the interview script)

How Trump’s New Quantum EO Locks Technocracy Into Place - we are again being screwed and by yet another Republican President - ARTICLES

Fire Fighting in European Union: Don’t Forget The Decade of Policy Failures in California - the fact that CA and Europe REFUSE to thin and manage the forests has NOTHING to do with the environment. This is a plan to get people out of the suburbs and rural land into city centers. These fires caused by the refusal to properly maintain their forests kill thousands of animals and birds. The very thing they say they are protecting is being destroyed. The Spotted Owl has been put on the engandered species list because the refusal to maintain the forest prevents the owl from hunting for it food. The forests are so dense and thick (a tinder box just waiting for a tiny spark) the owls cannot fly to capture their food and they are dying. Make no mistake this is a plan to clear people off the land and into the cities where they can be spied on and controlled 24/7. ARTICLE

Who Turned Our Kids into Communists? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Major Player in Massive Minnesota Feeding Our Future Fraud Caught in Somalia [WATCH] - so when does Omar and Walz get arrested??? ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Here is another source for Surveillance Centers. Per a friend and subscriber we need to stop calling them DATA Centers and start calling them what they really are. I am told this site is more accurate than Erin B.s site. Thanks to Lisa L. - WEBSITE

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