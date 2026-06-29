Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5d

The article about Prof. Skidmore has the wrong link. Here is the correct link for the interview

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/professor-mark-skidmore-our-survey?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=581065&post_id=203932773&utm_campaign=1805479&isFreemail=true&r=7591d&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
5d

WHO TURNED OUR KIDS INTO COMMUNISTS?

Their parents! Their parents are guilty!

Their parents stopped fighting for and protecting their families from communist ideologies in television, in schools, in their churches, and in their government.

Their parents got drunk on making money, enjoying the good life, and having their kids bused to state institutions all day rather than teaching them in their homes. Those institutions' primary purpose was/is to produce voting Democrats.

Their parents made sure they never missed a soccer practice or game, and idolized sports. Their parents made way for them to attend communist controlled colleges whose goal it was to eliminate all morality, faith in God, and knowledge of what it is to be an American.

Their parents never gave them household chores or responsibilities. They treated their pets like children and their children like pets! These "pet children" cannot get or keep a job. They cannot understand the economy. They have no life experiences to carry into adulthood except for sitting on a couch with an iPhone or a video game controller.

Don't scoff at me. I spent 25 years doing home improvements in suburban neighborhoods. I personally watched it. I could not hire the kids these parents were turning loose in society because they are useless as employees.

They cannot take instruction, cannot take three steps without looking at their phone, and they do not appreciate what it takes to make a dollar. Hell, they don't even care about money because mom and dad have always just GIVEN IT TO THEM!

Yessir, these kids were raised commies and will vote for commies. There's a darn good reason the USA is not found in the end times prophesies of the Bible. Our society will be erased.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Bracken
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture