Prof. Mark Skidmore/Trump locks Technocracy Into Place/Forest Fires/Lex Greene/Minnesota fraud/Surveillance Centers
Sunday, June 29, 2026
Professor Mark Skidmore: “Our Survey Estimated Up to 250,000 Americans May Have Died After COVID Vaccination in 2021”(from 5 months ago)—Then the Paper Was Retracted - I recommend listening to the entire interview - 1 hr. ARTICLE/VIDEO (the article starts with an intro to the interview and then the interview script)
How Trump’s New Quantum EO Locks Technocracy Into Place - we are again being screwed and by yet another Republican President - ARTICLES
Fire Fighting in European Union: Don’t Forget The Decade of Policy Failures in California - the fact that CA and Europe REFUSE to thin and manage the forests has NOTHING to do with the environment. This is a plan to get people out of the suburbs and rural land into city centers. These fires caused by the refusal to properly maintain their forests kill thousands of animals and birds. The very thing they say they are protecting is being destroyed. The Spotted Owl has been put on the engandered species list because the refusal to maintain the forest prevents the owl from hunting for it food. The forests are so dense and thick (a tinder box just waiting for a tiny spark) the owls cannot fly to capture their food and they are dying. Make no mistake this is a plan to clear people off the land and into the cities where they can be spied on and controlled 24/7. ARTICLE
Who Turned Our Kids into Communists? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Major Player in Massive Minnesota Feeding Our Future Fraud Caught in Somalia [WATCH] - so when does Omar and Walz get arrested??? ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)
Here is another source for Surveillance Centers. Per a friend and subscriber we need to stop calling them DATA Centers and start calling them what they really are. I am told this site is more accurate than Erin B.s site. Thanks to Lisa L. - WEBSITE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
The article about Prof. Skidmore has the wrong link. Here is the correct link for the interview
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/professor-mark-skidmore-our-survey?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=581065&post_id=203932773&utm_campaign=1805479&isFreemail=true&r=7591d&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
WHO TURNED OUR KIDS INTO COMMUNISTS?
Their parents! Their parents are guilty!
Their parents stopped fighting for and protecting their families from communist ideologies in television, in schools, in their churches, and in their government.
Their parents got drunk on making money, enjoying the good life, and having their kids bused to state institutions all day rather than teaching them in their homes. Those institutions' primary purpose was/is to produce voting Democrats.
Their parents made sure they never missed a soccer practice or game, and idolized sports. Their parents made way for them to attend communist controlled colleges whose goal it was to eliminate all morality, faith in God, and knowledge of what it is to be an American.
Their parents never gave them household chores or responsibilities. They treated their pets like children and their children like pets! These "pet children" cannot get or keep a job. They cannot understand the economy. They have no life experiences to carry into adulthood except for sitting on a couch with an iPhone or a video game controller.
Don't scoff at me. I spent 25 years doing home improvements in suburban neighborhoods. I personally watched it. I could not hire the kids these parents were turning loose in society because they are useless as employees.
They cannot take instruction, cannot take three steps without looking at their phone, and they do not appreciate what it takes to make a dollar. Hell, they don't even care about money because mom and dad have always just GIVEN IT TO THEM!
Yessir, these kids were raised commies and will vote for commies. There's a darn good reason the USA is not found in the end times prophesies of the Bible. Our society will be erased.