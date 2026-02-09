Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole's avatar
Carole
Feb 9

I’d say that we are in the thick of all the experiments right now.

Reply
Share
Brian Thornton's avatar
Brian Thornton
Feb 9

Karen, I’m a little surprised you haven’t heard of Alpha Gal (meat allergy) in Tennessee. It’s more common than you would suspect

up here in Kentucky. I can name probably a dozen people I know personally that have this issue.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Bracken
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Bracken · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture