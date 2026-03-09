The True History Of Louis Pasteur’s Rabies & Anthrax Hoax: Top Veterinarian Drops Bombshell: ‘Animal Vaccines Are Designed To Euthanize Our Pets’ - I refuse to vaccinate my dogs and thankfully my own vet said we vaccinate our pets too much. He told me that is how vets make their money just like human doctors. ARTICLE

The Merger That Needed A War - and remember Larry Ellison is working in the Trump administration. Thanks AJ C. -22 min. VIDEO And here is another little clip from Ellison not covered in the video by Drey - can you say Chinese Social Credit Score?? 1 min. VIDEO

Reagan Was Right by Lex Greene - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

Turbo Cancer Makes Cover of Time Magazine - ARTICLE

“Get Your Children Out As Quickly as Possible!” Utah State School Board Member Sounds Alarm by Alex Newman - if you think this is not happening in your state or your child’s school you are not paying attention - asking your kids everyday “well what did you learn in school today” and settling for the usual kid response “oh nothing” is being engaged you again are not paying attention. ARTICLE

Is the USA at War with Islam? - there was a time in America that our government understood what the author of this article states and very few people from the Middle East were permitted to immigrate to the US. That all changed under the Kennedy administration. JFK wanted to open the flood gates but was assassinated so broth Ted took up the gauntlet and got it done - what others warned Ted sadly was ignored and Ted “somehow” convinced his peers that they WOULD assimilate into the Western culture. Anyone that knows anything about Islam knows they cannot be Mulsim and assimilate to our culture. Their religion is not just a religion. It is their government and their economic system. But they use religion in America in order to conquer. We give up cities in order to allow them to practice their “religion” and as soon as we understand this is not a religion in the sense we understand it to be and end ALL immigration from the Middle East the better off this country will be. They have clearly stated that one day the flag of Islam will fly over our White House and they are as serious about this as a heat attack. It is their economice system and they government all rolled into one. It is baked into the their DNA - ARTICLE

Bayer’s Threat Is a Stalemate Trap. Here’s How We Win. - ARTICLE

INJURED BY A COVID VACCINE? The CDC Wants to Hear From You Before Its Next Meeting - ARTICLE

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