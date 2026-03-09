Rabies & Anthrax Hoax/The EVIL Larry Ellison/Reagan/Turbo Cancer/Get Your Kids OUT!/Islam/The EVIL GERMAN Company Bay/ACIP wants to hear from people injured by the COVID jab
Monday, March 9, 2026
The True History Of Louis Pasteur’s Rabies & Anthrax Hoax: Top Veterinarian Drops Bombshell: ‘Animal Vaccines Are Designed To Euthanize Our Pets’ - I refuse to vaccinate my dogs and thankfully my own vet said we vaccinate our pets too much. He told me that is how vets make their money just like human doctors. ARTICLE
The Merger That Needed A War - and remember Larry Ellison is working in the Trump administration. Thanks AJ C. -22 min. VIDEO And here is another little clip from Ellison not covered in the video by Drey - can you say Chinese Social Credit Score?? 1 min. VIDEO
Reagan Was Right by Lex Greene - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)
Turbo Cancer Makes Cover of Time Magazine - ARTICLE
“Get Your Children Out As Quickly as Possible!” Utah State School Board Member Sounds Alarm by Alex Newman - if you think this is not happening in your state or your child’s school you are not paying attention - asking your kids everyday “well what did you learn in school today” and settling for the usual kid response “oh nothing” is being engaged you again are not paying attention. ARTICLE
Is the USA at War with Islam? - there was a time in America that our government understood what the author of this article states and very few people from the Middle East were permitted to immigrate to the US. That all changed under the Kennedy administration. JFK wanted to open the flood gates but was assassinated so broth Ted took up the gauntlet and got it done - what others warned Ted sadly was ignored and Ted “somehow” convinced his peers that they WOULD assimilate into the Western culture. Anyone that knows anything about Islam knows they cannot be Mulsim and assimilate to our culture. Their religion is not just a religion. It is their government and their economic system. But they use religion in America in order to conquer. We give up cities in order to allow them to practice their “religion” and as soon as we understand this is not a religion in the sense we understand it to be and end ALL immigration from the Middle East the better off this country will be. They have clearly stated that one day the flag of Islam will fly over our White House and they are as serious about this as a heat attack. It is their economice system and they government all rolled into one. It is baked into the their DNA - ARTICLE
Bayer’s Threat Is a Stalemate Trap. Here’s How We Win. - ARTICLE
INJURED BY A COVID VACCINE? The CDC Wants to Hear From You Before Its Next Meeting - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for SHARING and THANK YOU for CARING
Reinforcing this excellent post. WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Bill Gates hearing in Holland 11am 9/3/26
https://streams.nfgd.nl/verzoek-getuigenverhoren-covid-19-injecties
EDIT: Fiona Rose Diamond is reporting from the court (on X = @CoviLeaks)
Fiona Rose Diamond
@CoviLeaks
·
1h
Here in Amsterdam at the Court of Appeal as a historic case moves forward. Expert witness testimony is being fought for against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO), the former Dutch Prime Minister and others.
Yes; Bill Gates MUST attend trial or send a lawyer... with a defence. He’s not wriggling out of this one!
With the world’s attention fixed on war (understandably), this case is unfolding quietly... but its consequences will reach far beyond today.
I’m here with Sasha Latypova, Shannon Joy, Andrew Bridgen and others to make sure this moment gets the attention it deserves!
This is the beginning of public scrutiny and accountability; for the jab injured, the bereaved, and everyone who was told to stop asking questions.
This case IS happening.
Please share and follow me for updates - I’ve linked a video explaining this case.
#COVIDJustice #Netherlands because #TheyLiedPeopleDied