Monday March 31, 2025 Truth Bomb
Rachel Pritzker: a billionaire behind weather modification research & experiments - ARTICLE
If only President Trump would take the time to read and research the Constitution!! Heck I just wish more Americans would and when it is violated we all stood up and refused to comply.
Lysander Spooner vs the Supreme Court: The Judicial Supremacy Lie - what blows me away is how few Americans and especially our elected are totally ignorant when it comes to our Constitution. No wonder we are so messed up - ARTICLE/VIDEO (25 min.) Transcript
What Article III Says by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
PLEASE DO NOT VACCINATE YOUR KIDS OR YOURSELF & Doctors Who Gave The PSYOP-19 "Vaccine" Will Be Bankrupt By 2030 - there are literally millions of stories like those in this article - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several short videos)
TRUTH about "State Conventions" by Lex Greene ARTICLE
Why Is What We Feed Infants So Unhealthy? - ARTICLE
Small pox vaccination caused small pox. Covid-19 vaccination causes...? - ARTICLE
“Intramuscular injection is dumb. Transfection is criminal.
RNA cannot pandemic.”
Dr Jonathan J. Couey.
RIP Brandy Vaughan