The 14th Amendment vs. Real Birthrights by Lex Greene - Lex Greene (a pen name) is an expert on the original intent of the US Constitution - ARTICLE

President Donald Trump Signs Pardons for 23 Pro-Life Americans - ARTICLE

Mike Lee Files Bill to Repeal Law Biden Exploited to Put Pro-Life Americans in Prison - ARTICLE

Newsom Vetoed a Bill to Enhance Fire Mitigation So He Could Grab the Land for Affordable Housing - (RedState.com) - this is unbelievable - ARTICLE

Malaysia moves to exit the WHO: Press conference tomorrow 24 January 2025 - Let’s hope this catching on in many countries. When COVID was at its worse (the fear mongering) I was on a call with a team from Malaysia EVERY morning for months. We coordinated several conferences in order to educated the people in that region on the truth about what was really taking place. The people of Malaysia caught on much sooner than some other countries. This was a group of truly brilliant awesome people. It was an honor to work with them. NOW THEY TOO WANT OUT OF THE WHO - ARTICLE

James O’Keefe undercover exposes the plot to stop the confirmation of RFK Jr. Believe me of ALL of President Trump’s nominations the confirmation of RFK Jr. is the one they fear the most. He knows where the bodies are buried and as much as he says he is not an anti-vaxxer he knows they are not safe and they are not affective - 15 min. VIDEO

New peer-reviewed study again confirms childhood vaccines are likely responsible for nearly 80% of the autism cases in US - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share