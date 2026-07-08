Correction to my Substack from yesterday……here is the corrected list of the 5 states that have made REAL ID mandatory - Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming

Trump panel finds Smithsonian American history museum ideologically captured, engages in ‘activism’- THIS is yet another reason why the 501© tax exempt program MUST be ended. If they truly want to stand by everyone pays their fair share then it is time to end this program which protecting many of the uber rich from paying taxes while pushing an anti-American agenda and building more wealth off the tax payer’s back. It cannot be fixed or replaced. It must be ended. There is nothing in the Constitution that gives the federal government the right to tax some people and let others pay nothing. Churches and other worthy causes (although most of them are in it for the money) will continue to be funded by the public but they will also be required to pay taxes like everyone else. All of these 501©s that they have found recently committing fraud get no punishment. What will they do about what has been taking place at this museum? They should take away their 501© status and fine them hugely for falsifying 501© requirements and collect back taxes. ARTICLE

Supreme Court Victory: ACLJ Helps Secure Major Protection Against Government Location Tracking - Thanks to A.J. C - ARTICLE

Healthy Man Dies of Toxic Shock After Taking Moderna’s New Pandemic Bird Flu mRNA-1018 Vaccine: Journal ‘Clinical Infectious Diseases’ - Moderna scientists previously admitted mRNA drugs exhibit “unacceptable toxicity” levels, with Moderna LNPs accumulating in mammalian liver, spleen, plasma (blood), kidney, heart, and lung. ARTICLE

If Somalis are Proud of Somalia, Why Are They Still Coming Here as Refugees? - ARTICLE

UNACCEPTABLE! by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

New York Wisely Guts “Landmark” Climate Law - ARTICLE

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