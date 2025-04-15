Above are the 5 options states can use to indicate you possess a REAL ID. WHY did they have to pick a star? Sorry but this is no accident.

Desperate housewife of South Dakota, Kristi Noem wants you to use Real ID. Say no. Here is how. - I can guarantee your friends, neighbors and relatives DO NOT know about REAL ID and if they do they DO NOT know it is NOT MANDATORY. This is a FEDERAL ID folks……using a star (especially the gold star) is a huge red flag to me. When you go to renew your license more than likely they will automatically issue you a REAL ID. You MUST tell them you want a state issued drivers license and that you DO NOT want a REAL ID. And YES you will be able to travel domestically. There are multiple choices and one is a passport (which has always been used for international travel.). PLEASE if you share nothing else share this information about REAL ID. Some states actually have the nerve to charge more for the REAL ID. In TN there is no additional charge for a REAL ID. ARTICLE (please note the short video of Crispy Gnome is AI generated)

While publicly rebuking Russia, Joe Biden opened 2014 back door for Moscow gas to flow to Ukraine - ARTICLE

Trump Admin Cancels Social Security Numbers of Illegals, Pushing Them to ‘Self-Deport' - 1 min. VIDEO

$4.3 billion to cover Medicaid patients … TWICE! - corruption, fraud, total lack of oversight, incompetence at its finest is throughout EVERY government organization from top to bottom - ARTICLE

Antifa-Linked Legal Group Trains Radicals Targeting Musk and Tesla [WATCH] - ARTICLE/VIDEO

'Hiding intent': U.S. senator wants DOJ to probe new 'Muslim city' planned in red-state Texas! - would they allow a white group to create a community just for white people or a black group build a community just for black people? No we could never do that and this community must be stopped. They will raise of community of children taught to hate us and will one day turn on the people in Texas. If Texas allows this we will surely see other communities crop up. Bottom line this is a violation of the Constitution and the Civil Rights Act. ARTICLE

Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Controversial Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine for H5N1 Bird Flu - it is time we all woke up to the fact that no one in our government is going to protect us. Not Trump and not RFK Jr. It is going to be on each and everyone of us to stand up and REFUSE to comply. ARTICLE

