REAL ID: The COMPANY BEHIND IT - DO NOT GET A REAL ID and if you have one turn it in and get a state issued license. There are 16 acceptable backup IDs to be used with a state license so you can travel domestically. Thwarting peoples right to travel is a violation of the Constitution and our God given rights of freedom to move around freely. This IDEMIA is an INTERNATIONAL COMPANY. That alone should send up MAJOR red flags. ARTICLE/VIDEO (22 min.) Don’t forget to go to REFUSEREALID.ORG for all the information and PDF handouts.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer Says Kilmar Abrego Garcia ‘Hauling These People for Money’ in Body Camera Footage - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

The Unseen Severe Autism - 13 min. VIDEO

BOMBSHELL: HIV Contamination Found In Moderna's Covid Shot - ARTICLE

"Mutual Recognition Agreements" remove national food and drug regulators and replace them with a handful of corrupt globalist crooks. - Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt - ARTICLE

They Want Us to Inhale It Now: Canada Tests Aerosol mRNA 'Vaccine' - we better pray and work hard to hold on to a Republican majority in 2026 - ARTICLE

BREAKING: Czech Study Reveals 30% Drop in Birth Rates Among COVID-Vaccinated Women, Exposing Fertility Crisis Ignored by Mainstream Media - working exactly to the plan. This is not good folks - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share